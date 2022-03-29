Sands slams Coleby-Davis over tweet about Will Smith

Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Dr. Duane Sands yesterday slammed Minister of Housing and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis after she posted a tweet suggesting she supported American actor Will Smith’s decision to slap standup comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

In a since-deleted tweet referencing the incident, Coleby-Davis said, “Men are natural protectors. When they truly love a woman, it’s harder for them to turn it off. Jada’s reaction shows hurt. Let this be a lesson.”

Smith slapped Rock in the face after he made a joke about his wife’s hair loss, which is the result of alopecia, an autoimmune disease.

After facing criticism over the comments, Coleby-Davis later tweeted, “My apologies. I actually was feeling hurt from Jada’s point of view because I, too, suffer from mild alopecia. It’s really not a good feeling losing your hair. So, the joke hurt me. Reading back, the comment was not properly worded and so I removed it.”

Sands called the minister’s initial comments “tone-deaf”.

“Posting on social media, she gave Will’s violent outburst, as she asserts, an expression of love, her strong endorsement,” Sands said.

“Clearly, she supports violence as an appropriate means of conflict resolution.

“We wonder if she realizes that the streets of The Bahamas have become killing fields. Did she even bother to attend the special session on crime at the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday afternoon?

“What were you thinking, minister?”

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Coleby-Davis said she reacted emotionally to the situation in the moment.

“I’m learning as I go,” she said.

“The new social media world allows you to express yourself. When you’re in these positions, you have to be a little bit more cautious in the way in which you express yourself, because how you’re feeling and what your mind is saying may not particularly be translated to the outside world and what you actually mean.

“Anybody that knows me knows I’m not a violent person and I don’t condone violence.”

She added, “Definitely, I didn’t want it to come off as supporting violence.”

However, she said that recent comments made by other politicians, particularly former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, did not seem to be received with the same ire.

“There was a comment, outburst from the former prime minister that spoke about ‘busting someone’s a**,’” Coleby-Davis said.

“That comment was said outright and I put that in my mid-year budget speech, stood on my feet and challenged the opposition to stand and remove themselves from being attached to the comment and none of them stood up.

“…We heard nothing from the chairman, nothing from any of the sitting opposition senators, nothing from the media.”

She added, “It’s very ironic that this is [considered] an extreme outburst, but we had comments, the same kind of outburst or, even worse, and [there was] nothing from the same people.”