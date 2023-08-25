Funeral Service for MR. SANFRED OSWALD “SANNIE” ROLLE age 65 of # 207 Bedford Condominiums, Fortune Hills, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Parish Hill, High Rock, South Andros will be held on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of Christ Apostolic Non-Denominational INC., Pioneer’s Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Interment will follow at West Gate Memorial Gardens, Hawksbill, Grand Bahama.

Left to cherish his fond and precious memories are his Children: Nakera Belizaire, Pastor Shaianne Rolle, Glenard Darville, Sanfred Rolle Sr., Sannado Bartlett, Sanfred “Sanny” Rolle, Sanfred Rolle Jr., and Royann Braynen; Daughter-in-law: Patra Darville; grandchildren: Natalyn and Vishanti Rolle, Rickera, Ricquel and Judeah Belizaire, Minister Deiomonique Chalow, De-Ashley Challow, Bryan and Bradon Dillet, Asante and Rashawn Rolle, Sanny and Sannai Rolle, Kytonna White, Sienna, Ashton, Summer, Jayden and Savannah Rolle, A’Jah, Elijah and Miracle Darville, Makayla Braynen, Manaiah Charles, Sannado “Grayson” and Jaxson Bartlett; Brother: Herman Rolle; Special friend: Natasha Darville; Cousins: Maxwell Smith and family, Charles Johnson and family, Curlene Johson and family, Carnard Bethel (High Rock, South, Andros), Lofton and Francita Neely, Alton Rolle (The Bluff, South Andros), Sheryl Bain and family, Patson Neely, John and Beverly Curtis and family, Roland Duncombe, Velma Strachan, Dorrie Joseph, Ethlyn, Virginia and Estella Rolle, Lovette Thompson and family, Miriam Fernander and family, Augamae and Delrina Johnson, President of the South Andros Association (Grand Bahama) and a host of other relatives and friends including: Governor General His Excellency the Most Honorable Cornelius A. Smith and Lady Clara Smith, former Prime Minister the Most Honorable Dr. Hubert Minnis and Mrs. Minnis, Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, Honorable Michael Pintard and Mrs. Pintard, Honorable J. Kwasi Thompson and Mrs. Thompson, Honorable Iram Lewis and Mrs. Lewis, Frederick McAlpine and Mrs. McAlpine, Welbourne Bootle and Mrs. Bootle, Honorable O. Tommy Turnquest and Mrs. Turnquest, Honorable Carl Bethel and Mrs. Bethel, Honorable Dion Foulkes and Mrs. Foulkes, Michael Foulkes, Honorable T. Desmond Bannister, Grand Bahama Women’s Association President, Ruth Dames and family, Oveta Green and family, Linda McIntosh, Katherine Munnings, MCM Wilfred Bevans and Mrs. Bevans, MCM Everette Marshall and Mrs. Marshall, MCM Theo Farquharson, MCM Cyril Minnis, MCM David Thompson, MCM Elisha Miller, MCM Vernal Colebrook, MCM Abel Cooper, MCM Charles Lowe, MCM Kendal “Jit” Culmer, MCM Burton Miller, MCM Scottie Pinder, MCM Kenneth Russell, MCM Lady Naomi Wallace Whitfield, Verna Grant, Rudy Meadows, FNM Pineridge Constituency Association Chairperson Mary Russell and Mr. Russell, FNM Pineridge Constituency Association and residents of Pineridge, C. Alvin Smith and Mrs. Smith, Quincy and Teazel Bevans, Dr. Stacie and Andy Laing, Tyrone Watkins, “Shorty”, David Knowles, Bert Cooper, Roscoe Parker, Herbert Minnis, Angela Sands, Mary Russell, Margaret Pennerman and Mr. Pennerman, Nathan Curtis, Gregory Laing, Jeffrey Evans, Godfrey “Goofy” Brown, Shemika Barry, Vernet Munnings, Eliza Seymour, Anthony Hudson, Leonard Curry, Joanne Cox, Stephanie Cox, Angela Strachan, Esther Farrington, Hansel Collie, William Martinborough, Talia Farquharson Williams, Anthony Nixon, Cathy Laing, Stephanie Ferguson, Erris Hutcheson, Sam and Laverne Taylor, Raquel Beneby Hart, Prescola Johnson, Genevieve Evans, Maggie Ferguson, Talmage Pinder, Kay Babbs, Howard Symonette, Cherry Malone, Jimmy, Ivan and Florence Deveauxand the entire FNM Party.

Viewing will be held in the “Perpetual Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.