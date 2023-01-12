Funeral service for Sarah Louise Sands, 53 yrs., a resident of New Providence Highway, will be held at Church of God of Prophecy, Bernard Road, on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Daniel Hall. Interment follows in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Survived By : Husband : Desmond Sands ; Daughters : Celestial , Jewel ,and Charity Sands; Stepson : Desmond McKinney ; Adopted Mother: Mavis Hutchinson; Grandchildren : London Ferguson, Paris Sands, Gabriel Thompson; Brothers and Sisters : Bridgette Major, Mark ‘Anthony’ , Matthew , and Luke Hutchinson; Brothers In Law : Derrick Major, Steve Mckinney, Theodore Rahming ; Sisters In Law : Sabrina Ingraham, Davina Mckinney ; Aunts : Theresa Hilton, Brenda Kerr, Lulamae Greaves and Shirley Armbrister ; Uncle : Edward and Michael Kerr, Donald Armbrister and Garth Ferguson ; Nieces : Chieneka and Eureka Major, Alicia Bastian, Ashley Williams, Alikiether Bastian, Brittnay and Keturah Pinder, Sabrina, Shani,Coranique, and Shekinah Hutchinson; Newphews : Matthew Jr, Anthony Jr, and Kenton Hutchinson, Derick Major, William Green, Davanti Arnette ; Numerous Cousins : Ian, Derek, Dwain, Julian, Shayne, J.Michael,Wilfred, Michael, Bernadette, Linda, Thelma, Ethel, Garth, John, Anthony, Gregory, Roscoe , Trevor, Kennedy, Kirk, Ricardo, Pedro, Shantell, Joan, Jeffery, Kathy, Craig, Curtis, Peggy, Josette, Natasha, Sheniqua, and Telcina; Other relatives and friends : Bishop Daniel Joshua Hall Sr and family, Rev. Julia Bain and family and the entire Church of God Bernard Road Family

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.