Saudi Arabia, govt agree on $10 mil. loan facility

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper yesterday announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has entered into a $10 million loan facility agreement with the government to fund the Tourism Development Corporation’s business incubation centers.

Cooper revealed that the Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) will establish those incubation centers in the downtown area east of East Street.

“The $10 million loan has been secured from the Saudi Fund for Development on extremely favorable terms, including a five-year delay on principal repayments. The money will be deposited into the Tourism Development Fund and will be used to develop incubation centers in Nassau, Grand Bahama and Exuma,” Cooper told Parliament during his contribution to the debate on the 2023/2024 annual budget.

“The Bahamas Incubation Center Project seeks to accelerate local economic development and increase entrepreneurial opportunities in the tourism sector by providing young, fledgling businesses with the necessary support and resources to assist them in developing sustainable, profitable businesses. Our research has shown that this initiative can have a vital impact on the economy by creating new entrepreneurs in our main industry.”

Cooper said a main facility for the incubation center has already been secured and will be located on Bay Street, just east of the exit of the Nassau Cruise Port; while smaller existing spaces have been identified for the project on both the northern and southern sides of Bay Street, beginning just east of Rawson Square at Bay Street and East Street, and as far as Christie Street.

He added that the idea behind the incubation project is to restore a rapidly declining commerce hub, facilitate economic growth, and enhance and improve green spaces and the overall visitor experience, while promoting tour operators and authentically Bahamian products and Bahamian artists.

“Incubation centers also hope to capitalize on entertainment and cultural tourism and will highlight Bahamian culture through visual arts, music and dance, theater, and Junkanoo, supporting the orange economy,” the deputy prime minister said.

“A portion of the loan will also be used to fund grants and small loans from the TDC to entrepreneurs on every island across The Bahamas, including Eleuthera, North Andros, the Berry Islands and Abaco. We must encourage cottage industry and micro business. We must aspire for micro to become mid-sized and large businesses to become regional and international business.”