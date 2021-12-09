A Celebration of Thanksgiving

For The Life of

Savaleata Poitier , 81

Of Washington street, will be held on Saturday 11th December, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at First Holiness Church Bamboo Town, Nassau, Bahamas. Officaiting will be Bishop Gregory Collie assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel.

Interment will follow in southern cemetery, Cowpen and spikenard roads

Left in cherish her Memories: Brothers: Otheniel Poitier, Bishop Philemon Wilson Adopted Children: Bridgette, Beverly, Lily, Lisa, Marlene, Fredrick, Wayne, Dwight, David, Donavan, Lonese, Uleane Bastian Nieces: Juliette, Elaine, Tanya, Samantha, Jacklyn, Kayla, Sherene, Donnillar, Meoshi, Lorie,Nickie Nephews: Keith, Sedrick, Valdase, Bovier, Avarie, Leon, Frederick, Anthony, Darron, Prince, Kevin, Micheal, Dave Poitier, Anwar, Alton Quincy Poitier, Sister in Law: Bettymae Poitier, Dorothy Poitier Godson: Van Gibson, 26 grandnieces/nephews Other Family and Friends: William Lockhart,Rudy Lavarity ,Steven Rolle, Cartwright Family,Taylor Family, Goffe Family, Dawkins Family,Johnson Family,Poitier Family, New Bright Cat Island Family, Lockhart Family, Dorsette Family ,Smith Family, Dawkins Family, Washington Street Family.

Viewing will be held in the “Garden of Eden Suite” at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street on Friday 10th December, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.