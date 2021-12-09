Obituaries

Savaleata Poitier

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
71 1 minute read

A Celebration of Thanksgiving

For The Life of

Savaleata Poitier , 81

Of Washington street, will be held on Saturday 11th December, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at First Holiness Church Bamboo Town, Nassau, Bahamas. Officaiting will be Bishop Gregory Collie assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel.

Interment will follow in southern cemetery, Cowpen and spikenard roads 

Left in cherish her Memories:  Brothers: Otheniel Poitier, Bishop Philemon Wilson Adopted Children: Bridgette, Beverly, Lily, Lisa, Marlene, Fredrick, Wayne, Dwight, David, Donavan, Lonese, Uleane Bastian Nieces: Juliette, Elaine, Tanya, Samantha, Jacklyn, Kayla, Sherene, Donnillar, Meoshi, Lorie,Nickie Nephews: Keith, Sedrick, Valdase, Bovier, Avarie, Leon, Frederick, Anthony, Darron, Prince, Kevin, Micheal, Dave Poitier, Anwar, Alton Quincy Poitier, Sister in Law: Bettymae Poitier, Dorothy Poitier Godson: Van Gibson, 26 grandnieces/nephews Other Family and Friends: William Lockhart,Rudy Lavarity ,Steven Rolle, Cartwright Family,Taylor Family, Goffe Family, Dawkins Family,Johnson Family,Poitier Family, New Bright Cat Island Family, Lockhart Family, Dorsette Family ,Smith Family, Dawkins Family, Washington Street Family.

Viewing will be held in the “Garden of Eden Suite” at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street on Friday 10th December, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
71 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Ermie Viola Saunders (nee Major)

Ermie Viola Saunders (nee Major)

2 hours ago
Photo of Ramos Armbrister

Ramos Armbrister

3 hours ago
Photo of ANNAMAE PIERRE

ANNAMAE PIERRE

3 hours ago
Photo of PEARLENE VICTORIA CARGILL

PEARLENE VICTORIA CARGILL

3 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker