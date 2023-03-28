Saving limb and life

Eighty percent of people who have had a diabetic amputation will be dead within five years of their limb being removed, according to podiatrist Dr. Monique Mitchell, which is why The Bahamas Podiatric Medical Association is concentrating on a multidisciplinary team approach to saving the diabetic’s foot. Mitchell said having a diabetic lower limb amputation is tantamount to death in five years.

“Having an amputation is really an end-stage disease and signals that we have failed the patient,” said Mitchell.

Coupled with the psychological effects of losing a limb, she said many people give up.

“Physically, an amputation means there may be cardiovascular problems and that there is not good blood flow to the foot, and not in the heart and body, and that puts them at risk. Cutting off that leg impacts the functioning of the whole body. But psychologically, the amputee also feels less than because they are not able to return back to their normal life. They get depressed and give up.”

Mitchell, coordinator of the recent week-long Spring Break Foot Fest event hosted on New Providence and Abaco by Barry University, the Ministry of Health and Wellness and The Bahamas Podiatric Medical Association, during which free foot screenings were given to anyone wishing to have their foot examined.

While the full analysis of the event has not been completed, Mitchell said 625 people were seen over the week including more than 100 people over three clinics on Abaco.

“People really availed themselves of the service,” said Mitchell.

During the foot fest, doctors and students from Barry University, as well as local medical professionals, treated all foot and ankle conditions for anyone that presented themselves.

Diabetics were screened, their risk level assessed, and they were scheduled to be reassessed based on their risk level which Mitchell said will assist in preventing them from having to have amputations.

A patient has their foot checked during the recent Spring Break Foot Fest.

The number one issue they found, Mitchell said, was the common complaint of heel pain, or general pain in the foot. She said they also dealt with any deformities – corns, calluses, wounds, ulcers on the feet or legs, and people needing routine nail care where they clipped nails that had not been clipped for years and that were long, thick and plagued with fungi. People also showed up with ingrown toenails and were offered procedures to fix the problem.

People presenting with acute problems were referred to accident and emergency at the hospital. And those needing follow-ups, who had ingrown toenail surgeries or other minor surgeries, were told to follow up with Dr. Danny Johnson and his team at South Beach Clinic.

“There are always people who are referred because we did different screenings,” Mitchell said. “And we always find people with high blood pressure, high blood sugar.”

Among the people who showed up, 225 (or 36 percent) were diabetics.

Participants were also screened for diabetes, diabetic foot screening and foot care, diabetes education, foot measurement, and nutrition consultations. Diabetic shoes were also distributed.

Mitchell said people took advantage of the opportunity to receive the free service because, without insurance, an office visit to the limited podiatrists in the county is not cheap, and there is limited access to podiatry services in the public sector. She said the public sector has a consultant – Johnson – who works 20 hours per week.

Privately, there are four podiatrists in-country.

“It should be more [podiatrists] because of our high diabetes burden and obesity burdens, though, because persons with those conditions need podiatry services more,” Mitchell said.

One of the recommendations that came out of the foot fest, said Mitchell, was that the Barry University team said having access to all four poly clinics – Fleming Street Clinic, Flamingo Gardens Clinic, South Beach Health Centre and the Geriatric Hospital – would have been good.

Mitchell felt more people could have taken advantage of their second free-service event if they had been able to continue the work they started daily at Flamingo Gardens Clinic and at Elizabeth Estates Clinic, which she said could not accommodate them. The first foot fest took place in 2020.

They also took the foot fest to the Geriatrics Hospital at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and three clinics on Abaco – Sandypoint, Marsh Harbour and Coopers Town. As well as Foot & Ankle International and Family Foot Centre.

“We also did continuing education for people with diabetes as well as the nurses and physicians. One of the things we concentrated on was a multidisciplinary team approach to save the diabetic’s foot – the idea of us all working together to save the diabetic limb and life.”

According to Mitchell, who will open the doors to her soon-to-come Family Foot Centre on Independence Highway, above-the-knee amputation is the most common among diabetics. Below-the-knee is the other type of amputation.

She encourages people to care for their feet.

“The feet are the most neglected part of the body. A lot of people do not take foot care seriously, so we see a lot of amputations. And people never go to the podiatrist, unless they have a problem. They don’t check, and that contributes to diabetes and neuropathy.”

Mitchell said the foot fest sought to increase awareness in people of problems with the feet, especially those with diabetes.

“Some people just came to have their feet examined, which means they got the message that they need to have their feet examined at least once year.”

The foot fest was also important for people who may not have insurance for podiatry care because the public service is only available on Thursdays at South Beach Clinic and not on Abaco.

“So, people had increased access to care, thanks to the team from Barry University,” said the doctor.

“This foot fest was very necessary,” she said. “From the reviews from students and faculty at Barry, they are ready to return next year. They were a great assistance to our country.

“Dr. [Shanika] Hill [associate dean of clinical education and an assistant professor of podiatric medicine] and the Barry team should be commended, for providing supplies and manpower. And the partnership with the Ministry of Health was really excellent.”