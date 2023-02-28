Saving lives ‘a pint of love’ at a time

A small blood donation can make a huge impact on the lives of women on Grand Bahama.

This was the message promoted during a press conference for the Rand Memorial Hospital’s blood drive this past Saturday that was spearheaded by the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department to replenish its blood bank.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey called on Grand Bahamians to donate.

“Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person — the gift of life,” said Moxey.

Dr. Greganique Cooper and Dr. Shaminique Bodie-Williams acknowledged the anxiety around donating blood, but encouraged donors that they’ll be committing to a great cause.

“We are very often faced with ladies [who] need blood,” said Bodie-Williams.

“We would like for this to become a situation where no lady ever has to go without something that they need that could save their life.”

The Ministry for Grand Bahama said the blood drive was hugely successful.

It noted that a record-breaking number of residents supported the event.

Those who missed the event and wish to donate may give blood at the Rand from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Donations are also accepted on Saturdays by appointment for groups of four.