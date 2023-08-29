Saving our planet

Dear Editor,



This letter is intended for novices and not for the scientifically astute. Experts in the field of science agree that climate change is the greatest threat to the survival of mankind, second perhaps only to nuclear annihilation, and if current trends are not reversed, we as humans could become architects of our own destruction.

But ask the average person on Wulff Road what climate change is all about and invariably you will be greeted with a blank stare, a “wa you say” or a “wa dat is” response.

Some people are clueless, while others couldn’t care less because they don’t view this issue as a priority. This is partly our fault because we have failed to educate our people.

Too often those in the know wrap their speeches or communications in scientific terms or technical language, in an effort to sound impressive or to prove that “I been to college” — well not everyone.

Simply put, climate change is a long term change in the earth’s temperature. It is caused by burning substances like coal, oil, gasoline and like substances in the environment, while producing carbon dioxide, methane and other gases as waste products.

These greenhouse gases — as they are sometimes called — trap the sun’s energy near the earth, causing the earth’s temperature to rise. As a result, the ice at the North Pole and South Pole could melt, which could lead to flooding and by extension population displacement and much more.

Natural disasters like hurricanes could become more frequent because hurricanes need warmer waters in order to develop.

So, what can we as citizens do to prevent such calamities? Firstly, we could plant trees, which would help to remove carbon dioxide from the air.

Secondly, we could dispose of our garbage properly, thus reducing the amount of methane gas escaping into the air, because rotting garbage produces methane gas.

Thirdly — you ready for this? — we could drive our cars one less day each week, resulting in less carbon monoxide entering the atmosphere.

Walking or cycling could provide much needed exercise, which could lead to welcoming weight loss. Now that’s a bonus.

It sounds simplistic, but it’s effective and rewarding. So, help save our planet for future generations.

We all have a part to play.



— Zephaniah Burrows