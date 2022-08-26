Sawyer’s Fresh Market breaks ground on $7.5m grocery store for Paradise Isl

Sawyer’s Fresh Market is pulling up its own boot straps on a $7.5 million grocery store concept as part of Sterling Global’s Sterling Commons development at Hurricane Hole on Paradise Island.

Chief Financial Officer for the Grand Bahama-based store chain, Learline Moss, who spoke to the media following the groundbreaking for the new store yesterday, said the company explored options for funding for the development, but found the search for seed money “a challenge”.

Despite this difficulty, the company is pressing forward with its own cash on what will be the only full-service grocery store on Paradise Island.

“This is a major accomplishment for us,” said Moss.

“We currently have two retail stores in Freeport, Grand Bahama and we have a small wholesale division in Grand Bahama as well. So, this shows our commitment to The Bahamas.

“We want to continue investing, so this is a perfect opportunity for us to venture into the Nassau market and this is just the first of our investments in the Nassau market.”

Moss said the buildout of the 8,000 square foot store should be complete by the first half of 2023, and create 50 construction jobs and five permanent jobs.

She added that when the store is opened, 75 permanent jobs will be created.

According to Moss, Sawyer’s has not suffered any inflationary challenges and she contends that when the new store is opened it will deliver high-end products like those found in Whole Foods, to customers on Paradise Island.

“We call ourselves the inflation busters,” she said.

“And so, what we do is we just check around in the market to make sure that we are able to provide the best products and the best services to our customers.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper called yesterday’s groundbreaking a proud day, given that the Sawyers Fresh market development is a domestic investment.

“This is a great day for Paradise Island. It’s a great day for The Bahamas, a great day for investments and, of course, for the tourism product,” said Cooper.

“This is going to do wonders for Paradise Island, the shopping experience here, and the general outlook for Paradise Island and the tourism product here.”

Moss said Sawyer’s Fresh Market opened on New Providence a few years ago, but that location failed.

She explained, though, that the company was in its nascent stages and that lessons were learned.

“This time around we are more mature, we are more settled,” she said.

“When we initially invested in the Nassau market, we were a young business, hadn’t done as much research as we’ve done now.

“We didn’t have the team that we have [now], so we are pretty confident that this is gonna be successful.

“We are passionate about the foodstore business and we have better vendors, and so we know that we’ll be able to provide the best products.”