Say no to dancehall artist performing here

Dear Editor,

A US-based online news site recently reported that The Bahamas leads the world in rape cases per capita. According to the site, the rate is pegged at 133 per 100,000 people.

In the Caribbean country of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the rate is 112 per 100,000; while in Jamaica it is 51 per 100,000.

This disturbing and embarrassing data was revealed at the National Forum for Review of Discriminatory Laws on Gender Based Violence in Nassau by an official who also said that the United Nations (UN) considers The Bahamas a “very dangerous place for women”.

The rape data backs up the UN’s assumptions. This story was also posted on The Tribune’s webpage sometime last week, I think.

On February 22, The Tribune posted an article about the Ministry of Health not being aware of plans for a concert featuring Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea, which is tentatively scheduled for March 19 in New Providence. Why are all these Jamaican dancehall artists so anxious to perform in Nassau?

I am elated that Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville has not given the Bahamian promoters permission to go ahead with the concert.

Even if COVID-19 was not a factor, event organizers should still not be given approval.

Like the canceled Dexta Daps event, my main problem with Shenseea is her raunchy, vulgar message, performance and dressing, which would undermine the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government’s attempts to eradicate gender-based violence.

Last month, former Jamaican dancehall artist Marion Hall, known professionally as Lady Saw, sharply rebuked Shenseea, Spice, Jada Kingdom and Ishawna for their well-publicized lewd acts on stage and in their concept videos.

Eight days prior to the March 19 date, Shenseea, born Chinsea Linda Lee in Mandeville, Jamaica on October 1, 1996, will release her studio album titled Alpha.

A photo of a topless Shenseea appears on the front cover. I stand to be corrected, but Alpha may be the album that she received a 2022 Grammy Awards nomination for album of the year.

The fifth track on Alpha, Lick, is about oral sex. Shenseea has garnered a lot of criticism in Jamaica for Lick. According to one dancehall blog, Jamaican dancehall artists such as Vybz Kartel, Beenie Man, Alkaline, Aidonia and Mavado all “retained the original dancehall stance against giving oral sex and embraced receiving it.”

Signed to the American record label Interscope, Shenseea is obviously hoping to tap into the lucrative American market. The US Constitution in its First Amendment allows for the smut that the dancehall music industry produces without any fear of censorship. Shenseea’s brand of entertainment would never be allowed in strict Islamic countries.

That the Bahamian promoters are attempting to stage a Shenseea event suggests to this writer that they are under the impression that the Bahamian constitution also affords vulgar and obscene entertainers the same latitude American entertainers enjoy.

Shenseea has a massive platform that the Bahamian promoters are obviously attempting to capitalize on for financial gain. But I think that the PLP government must look beyond the financial aspect of this event and look at the overall picture.

There are some things more important than money.

Shenseea’s main message is the sexual objectification of women. The PLP government must understand that allowing Shenseea to perform her lewd acts on stage would undermine its message that it is opposed to all forms of gender-based violence against women and girls.

The PLP government should simply outright ban Shenseea from performing in The Bahamas. Send the message to these Bahamians promoters and foreign entertainers that this country will not tolerate the public degrading of our women and girls.

— Kevin Evans