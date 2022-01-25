Say no to foot pain and yes to exercise

The 2019 STEPS survey showed that Bahamians are getting bigger and heavier with an average BMI (body mass index) of 29.8 – 71.6% of the population is overweight (27.9) and obese (43.7 percent). Obesity increases one’s risk of chronic non-communicable diseases including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and strokes. The survey also revealed increasing numbers of people with diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure. It is great that overall the amount of time spent in physical activity has increased since the last survey but 30.2 percent of Bahamians still do not get sufficient physical activity (men 20 percent versus women 39.5 percent). Further, each day 23.7 percent (or four hours) of our waking hours are spent doing sedentary activities such as sitting and watching TV or on the computer or other device.

A survey by the American Podiatric Medical Association found foot problems – especially foot pain is a major deterrent to exercise, contributing to our alarming rates of physical inactivity, overweight and obesity. In the study, as much as 72 percent of respondents say they do not exercise because foot pain prevents them from doing so. The results also showed that respondents view their feet as the least important body part in terms for their health and wellbeing, however, they reported the feet as the number one body part to experience pain even more than the teeth or skin.

In addition, nearly one in three children are overweight or obese, and combating childhood obesity has become a major public health concern for all Bahamians. Parents must be aware that proper foot health plays a vital role in keeping children active, healthy, and can prevent overweight and obesity.

In the recent months, COVID-19 has seen a lot of people hitting the street and parks or beaches for exercise and stress relief, however a lot of them has also developed foot pain. Foot pain contributes to a variety of negative health consequences including decreasing exercising, standing and walking. There are many causes for foot pain. Wearing shoes that don’t fit properly is one of the most common reasons why people (especially women) get foot pain. Heel pain is the most common cause of foot pain and the reason why most people see the podiatrist. Other common causes of foot pain may include foot deformities such as bunions and hammertoes, arthritis, gout, trauma and other injuries such as fractures. There can also be pain from overuse. This is common when an individual who was not exercising regularly jumps up and decides to exercise vigorously. This is not the best way to start an exercise program and can lead to injury and foot pain. It is best to start slow and increase the time and amount of exercise as you go.

It is important for all Bahamians to see a podiatrist immediately if foot problems arise – especially now, as many people have losing weight and exercise on their list of New Year’s resolution again. To make that a reality and stick with it, it is best to have the cause of foot pain evaluated and treated before starting any exercise program.

It is critical that everyone pay attention to their feet and seek expert treatment for any foot problem that arise. The podiatrist not only help ensure Bahamians are able to exercise safely and pain free, but also help catch signs of diabetes, arthritis, nerve and circulatory disorders, which can all be detected in the feet. Today’s podiatrist also plays an integral role in helping children live healthy by keeping their feet pain-free, which encourages them to stay active and fit.

Exercise is a major strategy to help combat the obesity epidemic we are experiencing here in The Bahamas. However, if adults and children have foot pain they will not exercise or will not do so regularly. Here are some tips to help keep your feet pain free so you can exercise:

• Wear the correct size shoes – have your feet measured when purchasing sneakers and other footwear.

• Wear the correct style shoes for the activity you have planned. The type and style of sneakers worn for exercise can also affect the feet causing or relieving foot pain.

• Pay attention to prevent injury when playing your sport or activity.

• Start your exercise program slowly, and increase the time and intensity once you are comfortable with your work out. Remember, foot pain is not normal, it can stop or derail your exercise program. If you are having foot pain, pause your exercise routine and see your local podiatrist. We recommend that before starting any exercise program, see your primary care physician for a complete physical exam and your podiatrist to have a foot check-up. By putting your healthy, good foot forward you can stick with your resolutions and achieve your goal. Healthy feet are the beginning of a healthy you!



