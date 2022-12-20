SBF agrees to extradition

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has agreed to be extradited to the US, his lawyer Jerone Roberts said yesterday.

“He (SBF) has indicated an overwhelming desire to put customers right and to make the customers whole,” Roberts said after a turbulent court hearing before Magistrate Shaka Serville that morning.

“In light of that and notwithstanding the strongest possible legal advice that we have offered to Sam, he has agreed to be voluntarily extradited to the United States of America.

“The process is now that we as counsel will prepare the necessary documents to trigger the court, so that a time and date will be fixed for the extradition process to continue and to be completed.

“I emphasize that Mr. Bankman-Fried wishes to put the customers right and that is what has driven his decision to be voluntarily extradited to the United States.”

During the court hearing, Bankman-Fried, 30, was expected to waive his right to an extradition hearing, but Roberts expressed shock to learn that his client was in court and not prison.

After he was arrested last Monday, SBF told Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt that he would fight extradition to the US.

In an indictment unsealed on Tuesday morning, prosecutors for the Southern District of New York allege that Bankman-Fried conspired with others to commit wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. He faces up to 115 years in prison.

In court yesterday, Roberts said he was on his way to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) to meet Bankman-Fried to discuss the possibility of waiving his right for an extradition hearing. He said he later learned that his client was in court.

“I am shocked Mr. Bankman-Fried is here this morning,” he told Serville.

“I went to see him at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Whatever trail got him here this morning did not involve me.”

Deputy Director of Legal Affairs Franklyn Williams, KC, said he understands that “we are here for a certain purpose” and asked if SBF can “tell us why he is here”.

Roberts asked for a 30 to 40-minute break to take instructions from his client.

Bankman-Fried, who wore a blue blazer and clutched a pile of documents, looked on. The courtroom was packed.

Members of the US Embassy in Nassau and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sat behind SBF. American cryptocurrency enthusiasts who are in the country documenting the fall of FTX were also in court as well as other international media.

When court resumed after 11 a.m., Roberts said if his client were to waive his right to an extradition hearing, he would need a copy of the US indictment.

“We need the indictment which he will face,” he said.

“I understand there is an agreement in place. I have not seen that.”

Serville asked Williams his view on what Roberts requested.

Williams said he thought “these avenues” were already considered and a decision by Bankman-Fried had already been made.

“Everything said in here today, with the exception of what you said (Serville) and the Crown, is incredible and not to be believed,” Williams said.

“It is incredible.”

Roberts rose to his feet and said he took “exception” to that.

“Things were happening over the weekend,” Roberts said.

“I can say categorically that I was not a part of that. Categorically.”

Roberts said he was shocked by what he heard over the weekend and dropped everything he was doing to get in front of it.

Serville asked, “You are saying Mr. Bankman-Fried isn’t aware of this?”

Roberts said, “I am saying that I am not.”

Serville said, “Why not ask Mr. Bankman-Fried?”

Roberts said, “Mr. Bankman-Fried cannot walk out of prison.”

Williams said it appeared that the purpose for the court hearing was “subverted”.

He said he was under the impression that SBF intended to waive his right to an extradition hearing.

“In fact, it was widely reported in the press,” Williams said.

He said, “Representation was made to us on Saturday by counsel, not this one (Roberts), on behalf of Mr. Bankman-Fried. Subsequent to that representation, my phone rang and this counsel (Roberts) asked if I knew what is going on and said he was outside the gate of the prison.

“That’s incredible. Thereafter, the reportage began and has not ceased.”

Roberts said, “Once I found out, I dropped everything I was doing and headed to the prison.

“…He (Williams) is right about that. I had no idea.”

Williams said, “That was Saturday.”

Williams asked if the court is to believe that Roberts was outside the prison on Saturday and “today purports surprise to find his client here”.

Following a few more rounds of legal wrangling, Roberts said his client wanted to speak to his US lawyers, via a cell phone on speaker.

Serville said the courtroom would be cleared and the call would take place with a police officer present.

Williams said, “We have wasted our time.”

He suggested that “on a day and time when Mr. Bankman-Fried intends to or has decided that he will move you … that we come back”.

“I do not wish to be a part of the play unfolding while counsel decides if Mr. Bankman-Fried will move you,” Williams said.

Roberts said, “I came this morning and met this play going on. I am not a character in this play.”

Serville did not set an adjournment date.

He further remanded Bankman-Fried to prison.

FTX crumbled like a house of cards last month following a liquidity crunch.

Reports surfaced that brought into question whether FTX improperly used customer funds to prop up Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by Bankman-Fried.

As the frenzy heightened, there was a run on FTX. The company could not satisfy customer withdrawal requests, which totaled more than $5 billion.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas froze FTX’s assets in The Bahamas and moved to put the company into liquidation.

FTX’s US entities are engaged in Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States.

Described as charming and friendly, Bankman-Fried spent most of November and early December going on what some called an apology tour, claiming he was unaware of how bad things were at his company.