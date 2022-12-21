News

SBF “anxious” to leave Bahamas

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted out of the Magistrate’s Court following a court hearing yesterday. AP

Magistrate Shaka Serville will inform the minister responsible for extradition that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has waived his right to an extradition hearing and has been committed to custody pending extradition to the United States. Bankman-Fried told Serville that his decision to end his fight against extradition was not forced. His lawyer, Jerone Roberts, said SBF is “anxious to leave and if it is done today that is fine”. The United States wants him extradited to face fraud and other charges connected to collapsed cryptocurrency exchange.

