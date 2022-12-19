SBF back in court today

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is expected to return to the Magistrate’s Court today and say that he is no longer fighting extradition to the United States (US), The Nassau Guardian understands.

Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, is expected to go to court at 9 a.m. and appear before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

The Guardian was told that SBF was in “excellent spirits”.

If he does end his extradition fight, Bankman-Fried may likely be in the US by tomorrow evening once the minister of foreign affairs signs the extradition order.

SBF appeared in court last week after he was arrested on Monday evening on a provisional warrant.

At the time, he told the chief magistrate that he will fight extradition.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until February 8, 2023.

Ferguson-Pratt told Bankman-Fried in court last Tuesday that “the risk of flight is so great” that he ought to be remanded into custody.

She said any conditions that she could set for bail “cannot satisfy the risk of Bankman-Fried’s flight”.

The Nassau Guardian previously reported that lawyers for SBF filed an application for bail in the Supreme Court.

The hearing date is set for January 17, 2023.

In an indictment unsealed last Tuesday, prosecutors for the Southern District of New York allege that Bankman-Fried conspired with others to commit wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

The indictment alleges that from at least in or about 2019, up to and including in or about November 2022, in the Southern District of New York, and elsewhere, SBF and others known and unknown, “willfully and knowingly did combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together and with each other to commit wire fraud”.

Prosecutors allege that SBF agreed with others to defraud customers of FTX.com by misappropriating those customers’ deposits and using those deposits to pay expenses and debts of Alameda Research, his proprietary crypto hedge fund, and to make investments.

It is further alleged that Bankman-Fried agreed with others to defraud lenders to Alameda Research “by providing false and misleading information to those lenders regarding Alameda Research’s financial condition”.

SBF and his conspirators are also accused of wire fraud on lenders.

FTX was formed in 2019 and moved to The Bahamas last year. Federal prosecutors in the US allege that Bankman-Fried’s fraud stretched back to the very beginning of his company’s formation.

They allege that he used his customers’ money, billions of dollars, to pay for a lavish lifestyle, fund political activities and buy millions of dollars worth of real estate. FTX bought an estimated $300 million worth of real estate in The Bahamas.

“This is one of the biggest financial frauds in American history,” US Attorney Damian Williams said on Tuesday.

If found guilty, SBF faces 115 years in prison in the US.

Meanwhile, the status of the local investigations into FTX are unclear.

On November 13, the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced that financial investigators from the Financial Crimes Investigation Branch were working closely with the Securities Commission to investigate if any criminal conduct occurred in The Bahamas.

After Bankman-Fried’s arrest last Monday, the police said he was arrested in reference to “various financial offenses against laws of the United States, which are also offenses against laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas”.