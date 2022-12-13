SBF contesting extradition

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), who appeared in a Magistrate’s Court this morning on a provisional warrant of arrest for extradition to the United States, is contesting the extradition.



His lawyer, Jerone Roberts has argued that the court has jurisdiction to consider bail, however, Prosecutor Franklyn Williams contended that the court does not have jurisdiction to do so.

Williams, who is representing the United States government, said SBF is a flight risk. He added that Bankman-Fried will abscond and has good reason to do so.

Roberts argued that SBF is a permanent resident who lives in The Bahamas.

Court broke for an hour for Feguson-Pratt to consider the arguments.