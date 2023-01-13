SBF: I didn’t steal funds

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is on $250 million bond and awaiting trial in New York on charges that he defrauded his customers out of billions of dollars, yesterday denied stealing customer funds.

“I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away,” he said in a post on Substack, a blogging platform.

“Nearly all of my assets were and still are utilizable to backstop FTX customers. I have, for instance, offered to contribute nearly all of my personal shares in Robinhood to customers – or 100 percent, if the Chapter 11 team would honor my D&O legal expense indemnification.

“FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions.

“And then, Alameda lost about 80 percent of its assets’ value over the course of 2022, due to a series of market crashes – as did Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and other crypto firms last year – and after that, its assets fell even more from a targeted attack. FTX was impacted by Alameda’s decline, as Voyager and others were earlier by 3AC and others.”

This was the first detailed response of Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, to the fall of his cryptocurrency exchange since he was arrested in The Bahamas in December, extradited to the United States (US) and charged with eight counts of fraud.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and his matter goes to trial in October.

FTX’s US entities and several of its international subsidiaries are in Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US.

FTX’s Bahamas-based company is in liquidation. FTX was headquartered in The Bahamas.

SBF blamed the crash of FTX on a run on the bank.

He said the crash came after a “fateful tweet” from his rival, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who is also known as CZ.

In early November, CZ, who had invested in FTX, tweeted that he was pulling out due to recent revelations that FTX was co-mingling funds with SBF’s hedge fund Alameda.

Officials said the impact of Zhao’s announcement was swift and more than $5 billion of withdrawal requests were made to FTX.

FTX was unable to process the requests because it did not have the money.

Bankman-Fried claimed yesterday that Alameda’s assets fell 50 percent during the first few days of November 2022.

He said that by November 10, it had a balance sheet of only $8 billion of semi-liquid assets, down from roughly $100 billion.

“And a run on the bank required immediate liquidity — liquidity that Alameda no longer had,” he said.

“Credit Suisse fell nearly 50 percent this autumn on the threat of a run on the bank. At the end of the day, its run on the bank fell short. FTX didn’t.

“And so, as Alameda became illiquid, FTX International did as well, because Alameda had a margin position open on FTX; and the run on the bank turned that illiquidity into insolvency.

“Meaning that FTX joined Voyager, Celsius, BlockFi, Genesis, Gemini, and others that experienced collateral damage from the liquidity crunch of their borrowers.

“All of which is to say: no funds were stolen.

“Alameda lost money due to a market crash it was not adequately hedged for – as Three Arrows and others have this year. And FTX was impacted, as Voyager and others were earlier.”

In an indictment unsealed on December 13, 2022, prosecutors for the Southern District of New York allege that Bankman-Fried conspired with others to commit wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

SBF is also accused of conspiracy to defraud the US and violate the campaign finance laws.

The indictment alleges that from at least in or about 2019, up to and including in or about November 2022, in the Southern District of New York, and elsewhere, SBF and others known and unknown, “willfully and knowingly did combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together and with each other to commit wire fraud”.

Prosecutors allege that SBF agreed with others to defraud customers of FTX.com by misappropriating those customers’ deposits and using those deposits to pay expenses and debts of Alameda Research, his proprietary crypto hedge fund, and to make investments.

He maintained yesterday that he wants to make FTX customers whole.

“I still think that if FTX International were to reboot today, there would be a real possibility of making customers substantially whole. And even without that, there are significant assets available for customers,” he said.

“I’ve been, regrettably, slow to respond to public misperceptions and material misstatements.

“It took me some time to piece together what I could – I don’t have access to much of the relevant data, much of which is for a company (Alameda) I wasn’t running at the time.

“I had been planning to give my first substantive account of what happened in testimony to the US House Financial Services Committee on December 13th.

“Unfortunately, the DOJ moved to arrest me the night before, pre-empting my testimony with an entirely different news cycle. For what it’s worth, a draft of the testimony I planned to give leaked out here.

“I have a lot more to say – about why Alameda failed to hedge, what happened with FTX US, what led to the Chapter 11 process, S&C, and more, but at least this is a start.”