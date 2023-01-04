SBF pleads not guilty

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was headquartered in The Bahamas, yesterday appeared in a New York court and pleaded not guilty to charges that he committed fraud.

The plea was made by Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen.

Bankman-Fried, 30, also known as SBF, appeared before Judge Lewis Kaplan. SBF is on $250 million bond. His parents co-signed the bond and two additional sureties will also have to sign separate bonds in lesser amounts. They have yet to do so.

Before the arraignment, Cohen sent a letter to Judge Kaplan requesting that the names and other identifying information of the two remaining bail sureties be redacted on the bonds they will sign and not be publicly disclosed by the US government.

“In recent weeks, Mr. Bankman-Fried’s parents have become the target of intense media scrutiny, harassment, and threats,” Cohen wrote.

“Among other things, Mr. Bankman-Fried’s parents have received a steady stream of threatening correspondence, including communications expressing a desire that they suffer physical harm.

“Consequently, there is serious cause for concern that the two additional sureties would face similar intrusions on their privacy as well as threats and harassment if their names appear unredacted on their bonds or their identities are otherwise publicly disclosed.”

Judge Kaplan granted the request.

SBF will remain on bail. His trail is set to take place on October 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. before Kaplan.

In an indictment unsealed on December 13, prosecutors for the Southern District of New York allege that Sam Bankman-Fried conspired with others to commit wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

SBF is also accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States and violate the campaign finance laws.

It total, he is charged with eight counts.

The indictment alleges that from at least in or about 2019, up to and including in or about November 2022, in the Southern District of New York, and elsewhere, SBF and others known and unknown, “willfully and knowingly did combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together and with each other to commit wire fraud”.

Prosecutors allege that SBF agreed with others to defraud customers of FTX.com by misappropriating those customers’ deposits and using those deposits to pay expenses and debts of Alameda Research, his proprietary crypto hedge fund, and to make investments.

SBF moved FTX to The Bahamas in 2021. In November 2022, after the company collapsed, Bankman-Fried resigned. He was later arrested at his home in Albany by Bahamian police pending his extradition to the United States.

SBF waived his right to an extradition hearing and was extradited to the United States on December 21.

The status of the local investigation announced by the Royal Bahamas Police Force into FTX remains unclear.