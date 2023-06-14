SBF secures injunction from Bahamian court

Supreme Court Justice Loren Klein has granted an injunction restraining The Bahamas government from consenting to a request by the United States to try FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for additional offenses other than the offenses which formed the basis of his extradition to the United States until a hearing of his application for judicial review is heard.

Klein granted Bankman Fried, commonly known as SBF, leave to commence judicial review proceedings for a determination to be made on whether the offenses ought to be permitted.

SBF’s high-profile trial is pending in the Southern District of New York on a raft of charges arising out of the collapse of the global cryptocurrency exchange FTX, for which he was extradited from The Bahamas with his consent last December.

FTX was based in The Bahamas and Bankman-Fried was a resident.

It is alleged that the operation of the FTX entities involved the defrauding of FTX customers, financial institutions and lenders, as well the perpetration of a number of other crimes.

New legal issues have arisen because the United States, after reviewing additional documents and interviewing witnesses following SBF’s extradition, has returned two superseding indictments against SBF to try him for additional offenses which were not covered under the original indictment.

In this regard, US officials have sought the post-surrender consent of The Bahamas as is required under the Extradition Treaty and Extradition Act, to try SBF on the new offenses.

Bankman-Fried asserts that he has a right to be heard before The Bahamas can consent to his prosecution on the additional offenses for which he was not extradited.

In outlining the facts, Klein noted that Bankman-Fried launched the proceedings before the Supreme Court to challenge an email decision of June 6, 2023 from the attorney general of The Bahamas, the effect of which he claims is to assert that the process by which that consent is given is a matter between states in their role as sovereigns, and deny him the right to make representations.

SBF’s extradition was sought pursuant to an indictment which contained eight counts, among them conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the US and violate campaign finance laws.

The superseding indictments obtained by the US following his extradition, charged him with commodities fraud, bank fraud conspiracy, unlicensed money transmitting conspiracy, and conspiracy under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Klein revealed in his ruling that based on documents that have recently been disclosed to Bankman-Fried’s attorneys, the US requested by Diplomatic Note on May 22, 2023 the consent of The Bahamas for his trial on the additional charges, described as a request for “a waiver of the Rule of Speciality”, which was accompanied by an affidavit setting out the new charges and basis for them.

On May 9, 2023, SBF filed pretrial motions to have a majority of the counts dismissed on various grounds, including that certain charges violated the specialty rule.

Article 14 of the Extradition Treaty enshrines what is called the rule of “specialty’ in extradition law.

Under the rule, a person may only be detained, tried or punished in the requesting state (in this case the United States) for the offense for which extradition was granted or any offense committed after the extradition.

On June 1, 2023, Bankman-Fried’s local counsel wrote the attorney general by email seeking an undertaking from him that The Bahamas government would not consent to the prosecution of SBF on the offenses that did not form the basis of the extradition request until he could make representations on why consent should not be granted.

The attorney general is named as the second defendant in the matter.

Failing obtaining such an undertaking, it was indicated that an application would be made to the court for appropriate relief.

SBF contended that the refusal to hear him on a decision to consent to the additional offenses would amount to an illegal/irrational exercise of the discretion of power of the foreign affairs minister to give such consent, which must be exercised fairly and in line with the legislative intent of the act.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell is named as the first defendant in the matter.

Bankman-Fried also contended that the refusal to allow him an opportunity to be heard on the decision would be procedurally unfair and in breach of his right to procedural fairness and right to be heard in matters which fundamentally affect him.

He also argued that he has a legitimate expectation under both the treaty and the act to invoke his specialty rights, which were not waived by the consent to the simplified extradition procedure.

The matter came before Klein as an urgent matter on June 9 with the urgency said to be justified on the basis that there is a pretrial hearing on June 15 when the US District Court of Southern District of New York will hear oral arguments on Bankman-Fried’s motions as well as other pretrial matters, including the extradition issues.

Klein determined that the issue of whether SBF is entitled to invoke the specialty rule as a basis for being heard on the exercise of the power by The Bahamas to consent to new charges is an arguable issue that has some real prospect of success.

“If the charges in the superseding indictment were put forward at the time of the request, the claimant (SBF) would have had the opportunity and right to challenge them in formal extradition proceedings,” the judge said.

“Therefore, denial of a right to be heard would deprive the claimant of an interest or benefit to procedural rights to which he would otherwise have been entitled under the act.”

Klein directed that the parties are to take steps to have the application for judicial review heard and determined in an expedited manner.