SBP builds over 500 homes post-Dorian￼

Three years after Hurricane Dorian, SBP response teams, clad in their yellow light bulb logo, continue to brighten the lives of Grand Bahamians by helping to rebuild more than 500 homes.

The organization, formerly named the St. Bernard Project, was formed in New Orleans, Louisiana, in response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and aided in relief efforts after subsequent storms such as Hurricane Sandy, which ripped through New Jersey in 2012 and Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

Andy Stofleth, the now executive director of SBP for the Caribbean region, arrived on Grand Bahama within days of Dorian’s passing along with project managers Cameron Quinlan and Caroline Devlin, client service manager Dara Olivencia and a team of volunteers.

The former marine admits he was unnerved by what he saw, likening the destruction to what happened in New Orleans.

“A million people had left the city, the recovery (was) uncoordinated,” Stofleth said. “Over the next decade, many people were still not in their houses.”

Stofleth noted the lack of stable housing and essential resources ultimately led to a decline in the state of the city and an increase in the crime rate.

He said SBP knew what was at stake on Grand Bahama.

The NGO prioritized three main issues: the mold caused by the storm surge, the organization of the surrounding relief efforts, and the quick rehousing of Grand Bahamians.

SBP found that many Grand Bahamians were unaware of the presence of mold and the resulting health complications as the flooding caused by Dorian was unprecedented.

Stofleth said SBP partnered with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) to create PSAs to teach Bahamians to remove and prevent mold on their own.

w Pictured are SBP Caribbean Region Executive Director Andy Stofleth (left) and SBP Project Manager Cameron Quinlan. Photos: Tristan Gibson

SBP also noticed a lack of coordination among agencies in the relief effort leading to gaps in recovery efforts, making materials harder to import and leaving resources mismanaged.

In response, SBP partnered with the GBPA again to create an online database for other non-profits to refer to where people in need were surveyed, profiled, submitted, linked up with an NGO, and the progress of their assistance tracked.

SBP began its rebuilding efforts focusing mainly on the worst-damaged areas of Freeport and East Grand Bahama, prioritizing the homes of the elderly, disabled, single mothers, families, the uninsured, and the underinsured.

Stofleth credited the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the GBPA’s charity arm, for funding its first 10 home rebuilds, a starting point that would spark SBP’s international partners to donate.

The NGO used local contractors and workers to provide employment while lowering rebuilding costs. The workers were divided into teams, each dedicated to specific rebuilding tasks such as demolition, framing, roofing, installing windows and so on.

The effort was funded by more than $8 million from local and international donors including major contributors such as the GBDRF, Toyota, Amazon, UPS and Lowe’s.

Stofleth said since 2020, SBP has rebuilt 513 homes and is still going.

With a recent donation of $450,000, again made with the GBDRF, they plan to rebuild 25 to 30 more homes by the end of the year.

After flooding ruined his Indiaman Road home, SBP provided Patrick Joseph Moss, 86, with a new water heater, replaced his kitchen counter tops, and windows.

Moss is forever grateful.

“I am a family man,” he said. “You can imagine your (grand)children going to school with the heater gone? I feel blessed.”

Shervin Tate, 55, of Regency Park, described Dorian’s passing as “one of those days I’ll never forget” as he vividly recalls running from the flood, the distressing calls for help and cars floating by.

He was left to house his 80-year-old parents as their home was destroyed and his own was left with a damaged and leaking roof.

“They (SBP) said they would send some folks in to see what they could do for me,” Tate said. “And to God be the glory, they were so loving and kind to me.”

The non-profit assisted by fixing his roof.

Another Regency Park resident, Michael Gibson, 63, was also forced from his home by the storm surge.

“When we got home here, it was just in shambles,” Gibson said.

“All our appliances – gone. Stuff that was in the freezer ended up in the master bedroom. On the floor was only mud, like you didn’t have tiles.”

Though Gibson managed to make some repairs himself, he still needed assistance and SBP rebuilt his bathroom, replacing his tub, toilet, and sink.

SBP spearheaded or participated in other joint projects such as the installation of reverse osmosis water systems with the non-profit Water Mission in the Rand Memorial Hospital and the Eight Mile Rock Clinic.

The restoration of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home was another as funds raised with the One Bahamas Fund and Kate and Justin Rose Foundation were used to provide solar paneling, a walk-in fridge, commercial washers, dryers, a generator, a minivan, and an on-site therapist.

Stofleth admitted that SBP is “only scratching the surface” as many homes remain to be finished and donations received have slowed.

He said many families are still in need and he is saddened that SBP may not be able to assist them all.

Though work remains to be done, Stofleth reminded himself and others to remember, “It’s a marathon; not a sprint.”

To donate to SBP’s cause, visit https://sbp-dorianrecovery.funraise.org/ to learn how.