SCB executive director touts coding education as integral to entering the fintech space

Bahamians have to stop shying away from subjects such as math, computer science and computer programming if they are to take full advantage of the digital finance space that is growing at a tremendous rate globally and locally, Executive Director of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) Christina Rolle said last week.

Rolle, who made the comment during the Bahamas Think Tank’s luncheon lecture series, said SCB and University of The Bahamas will soon begin continuing education courses to bring Bahamians up to speed with what is happening in the world of fintech.

She said Bahamians will have to embrace fintech and its prerequisites early if they are to eventually benefit from it.

“If Bahamians are going to become entrepreneurs and owners in this space, then we must become coders in this space as well,” said Rolle.

“Bahamians like to shy away from things like math and computer science and computer programming, but we’re going to have to embrace those areas.

“As far as we’re concerned at the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, we’re proceeding with developing courses that will assist in those areas. But I think Bahamians are also going to have to lean into those opportunities and not expect a world where somebody is going to hand you something on a platter.”

Locally, 13-year-old Chelsea Smith has taken on the mantle of beginning to educate young Bahamians in the area of coding with the creation of KidsCode242.

Smith recently held a Masters Challenge event for several of the kids who went through the KidsCode242 program during the summer, and found that many of her students had a firm grasp of coding concepts and were able to masterfully design usable programs during a 10-day challenge.

“KidsCode242 is a non-profit that I started around two years ago,” she said.

“It was focused on teaching kids all over The Bahamas, from the islands to here in Nassau, how to code, so they understand the basics and fundamentals of coding and how it works, because as technology-based as we are now, I think it’s a big thing for people to understand how these computers work and what makes these computers do what they do.”

Smith said the Masters League challenge was for the best and brightest of KidsCode242.

Smith, who was taught coding by her brother, said she was amazed by what her students were able to accomplish in a matter of 10 days.

“I was blown away by a lot of them, specifically when it came to the game design area,” she said.

“They gravitated more toward that part. Really young kids were able to create these functional games. I was really impressed with them.”

Smith, who is still a kid herself, hopes to take KidsCode242 into all the schools across the country.

One of the students, nine-year-old Arianna Heastie, pulled away from the other competitors in the Masters Challenge with awards in six challenges.

Arianna, who won the picture fashion design challenge, said she wants to incorporate coding into fashion later on in life.

“I’m hoping to interpret it with fashion,” she said. “You know how Alexa and Siri are? I’m going to put it in clothes, so you can go on the runway and have it with you.”

Aaliyah Rolle, who is 11 years old, said she loves coding and won the music and sound challenge.

Aaliyah said she wants to take coding to the entertainment industry later in life by making movies or games.

Stephen Burrows, grandson of the famous Bahamian artist of the same name, said he wants to use his coding skills to become a game designer.

Stephen won the art challenge in the masters competition.

Ernst and Young was the lead sponsor of the KidsCode242 event through its EY Entrepreneur of the year award which went to Chelsea.