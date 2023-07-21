Funeral Service for MRS. SCHEDAR POLLUS PARKER, age 60 years of #24 Glenburn Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Matthew Town, Inagua will be held on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of Christ Apostolic Non-Denominational INC., Pioneer’s Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Bishop Patterson Williams. Interment will follow at Le Pavillion Mausoleum and Interment, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

She is survived by her Husband: Hansel Braynen, Daughters: Antonia Curry, Sylvia Taylor, Schedrika Davis and Petra Darville; Sons: Glenard Darville, Hansel Braynan Jr., Derval Taylor and Martin Davis; Grandchildren: Jaymie, Rayzhien, Tyesha, Jarad, and Malcolm Curry, Ajah Darville, Miracle Thomas, Elijah Stevens, Devine Taylor, Jazanay Rolle, Samya Braynen, Jamal Williams Jr., Omarion and Isaiah Davis; Sisters: Josephine Edden, Alfreda Parker, Crystal River, Cynthia Fowler, Lenorah Wilson-Pratt, Caroline Haewood-Turnquest, Sandra Dee Gardiner, Stephanie Braynen and Evelyn Rolle-Williams; Brothers: Wellington and Kevin Pinder, Romeo and Keith River, Theodor and Elvis Parker, Wayne Wilson, Samuel Randolph and Roderick (Helen) Braynen; Nieces and Nephews: Leevan (Denetria) Johnson, Ricardo Davis, Joyce (Artmel) Higgs, Anja (Shem) Kendal, Ciji (Clayton) Brennen, Ellisa, and Owen Parker, Wellington Jr., Jade, Javantae Pinder, Brittany, Keturah, Ja’Kari Pinder, Dwayne Jr., Christoph (Whitney) and Alexandria McKenzie, Devon Hyler, Petera and Whitney Turnquest, Naomi Joshen, Amber and Anna Wilson, Lukatia (Donovan) Gibson, Lakeito (Tonya), Lavardo (Brendira), Lavanda Braynen, Ramon Rolle, Gerald Pageot, Jordana Lark, Josephine and Jonnes Williams, Knumiko, Pedro and Kevin Pratt, Jamaal Wilson and Samuel Randolph Jr.; Grandnieces and Nephews: Rakeem, Aya, Ahmad Kandil, Lamont Parker, Owen Parker Jr., Deangelo Burrows, Clayton, Shakur, Shanquan Brennen, Samaiya Tucker, Rickeya Tillerain, Sa’Riyah Higgs, Skylar McKenzie, Levanchea, Leah, Trinity, and Leevan Johnson Jr.; Aunts and Uncles: Diane (David) Richburg, Enid and Albertha Turnquest; Cousins: Johnny Steplin, Giovanni, Evelyn, Kervin (Norma) Hanchell, Edison (Stacey) Hanchell, Marva (Adrian) Dean, Julie Smith, Colleen (Troy), Monette (Andrew), Peonce Boodie, Shannie Durham, Katherine, Mary Ferguson, Joe (Vanessa) Rolle, Yvonne, Leon, Novelet (Tony) Henfield, Mureena Dean, Van (Beth), Teresa, Hanna, Julie, Debbie Cartwright, Audrey Mortimer, Perry (Crystal) Fox, Stevie (Patty) Fox, Jennifer, Timmy, Randy, Orwell, Gary, Nikki, and Tanya Turnquest, Cynthia Harris, Leroy (Antonya) Ferguson, Romona McIntosh, Celeste Mullings, Lucy Hamilton, Willis Ferguson, Nelson Allen, Alvin Mullings, Debbie (Stevie) Cartwright, Eugene Rolle Jr., Leroy Bain Sr., Diana, Garrette, Jandee Swann, Gevin Adderley, Cherral LeChae, LeChelle, Eric Johnson, Mikai Broome, Karen Wilson, Autumn Stuart, Kathy Wilson, Olydia Ferguson, John Tooks, Joe (Vanessa) Rolle, Rose (Drexel) Ingraham, Caroline (Cleveland) Palacious, Sybil, Fredda Allen, Livingston (Ida) Barbs, Barbara Turnquest and Hildred Ferguson and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Director and Staff at the Registrar General (Freeport, Grand Bahama), Management and Staff at Batelco, Rigby family, Javotte Moncur and family, Verginya and Deandra Sands and family, Cooper family, Davis family, Modern Free and Accepted Mason and Stars, Angela Sands, Betty Milfort and family, Curry family, Taylor family, Nesbitt and Braynen families.

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, July 21st, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.