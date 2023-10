Funeral Service for MRS. SCHEDRIKA LAVELL BRAYNEN-DAVIS, age 38 years of #122 Cove, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of Christ Apostolic Non-Denominational INC., Pioneer’s Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Bishop Patterson Williams. Interment will follow at Le Pavillion Mausoleum and Interment, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

She is survived by her Husband: Martin Davis; Children: Jamal Williams Jr., Omarion and Isaiah Davis; Father: Hansel Braynen Jr.; Sisters: Antonia Curry (Jason), Sylvia Taylor (Derval), Chernita Braynen, Pebbles and Shornia Ramsey and Denise Ferguson; Brothers: Glenard Darville (Petra), Hansel Braynan Jr. and Prince Braynen, Harry Smith; Adopted Brother: Ishmael Baillou; Nieces and Nephew: Jaymie, Rayzhien, Tyesha, Jarad, and Malcolm Curry, Ajah Darville, Miracle Thomas, Elijah Stevens, Devine Taylor, Jazanay Rolle, Samya Braynen and Caius Woodside; Aunts: Josephine Edden, Alfreda Parker, Crystal McKinney, Cynthia Fowler, Lenorah Wilson-Pratt, Caroline Haewood-Turnquest, Sandradee Gardiner, Stephanie Braynen and Evelyn Rolle-Williams, Idell Parker, Angela Sands, Stephanie, Carol, Machael and Mercedes Braynen, Carla Rigby and Dorcus McKinney; Uncles: Wellington and Kevin Pinder, Romeo and Keith River, Theodor and Elvis Parker, Wayne Wilson (Angela), Samuel Randolph and Roderick (Helen) Braynen, Joe Rigby; Grandaunt: Diane Richburg (David); Granduncles: John and Albert Braynen Sr.; Cousins: Leevan (Denetria) Johnson, Ricardo Davis, Joyce (Artmel) Higgs, Anja (Shem) Kendal, Ciji (Clayton) Brennen, Ellisa, and Owen Parker, Wellington Jr., Jade, Javantae Pinder, Brittany, Keturah, Ja’Kari Pinder, Dwayne Jr., Christoph (Whitney) and Alexandria McKenzie, Devon Hyler, P. Natalia and Whitney Turnquest, Naomi Joshen, Amber and Anna Wilson, Lukatia (Donovan) Gibson, Lakeito (Tonya), Lavardo (Brendira), Yoga Laroda (Greg), Lavanda, Albert I, Albert II, Nakita, Kimberly, Angelica and Latoya Braynen, John, Johjane, Jonelle and Jecholiah Braynen, Vanessa and Barry Whyms, Loleta Braynen, Beechman, Natasha and, Laquesta Braynen, Clinton Kelly, Marvin Braynen, Juanita Munroe, Alvin, Rosie and Peaches Coakley Ramon Rolle, Gerald Pageot, Jordana Lark, Josephine and Jonnes Williams, Knumiko, Pedro and Kevin Pratt, Mersada and Ellan Anderson, Dorothy and Kenworth Smith, Desree and Terrance Thompson, Margo and Samuel Rolle, Clement and Zenra Neely, Norman and Terill Neely, Wellinton Jr. and Latesha Neely, Leroy Kevin, Kendra Bell, Archie and Stella White, Vaughn Turnquest, Jamaal Wilson and Samuel Randolph Jr.; Sisters-in-law: Judean and Monalisa Davis; Brothers-in-law: Jeremy and Frederick Davis; Aunts and Uncles-in-law: Sonamae and Rodney Davis, Violet and Thomas Hield, Weldon and Molly Davis, Rosamae Davis, Peter Swain, Edith Clarke, Beatrice and Merilyn Davis; Grandparents-in-law: Johnathan and Dorothy Dean; Godmother: Angela Strachan; God sister: Terecita Woodside; God brother: Robert Strachan, Quaillan and Pheraz Cooper; Close Friends: Cassenika Bowe, DeeDee Cleo Hall, Enette Lightbourn, Shanna, Tyrone Theo and Tara Cooper, Sunshine, Anshika Wilson, Elizabeth Robinson and Keva Alburt; Gym family at Raising the Bar Fitness: Coach Kay, Mrs. Nancy, Rana, Terecita, Anastacia, Reggie and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Braynen families, Marva and Adrian Dean and family, Josette and Nigel Thompson, Audra Forbes, Mervin and Shawn Greene, Damien, Bernard and Mary Davis, Roderick and Tyroneka Davis, Kimberley and Kevin McKenzie, Tarvis, Maranda and Kendal Miller, Edison Jr. and Melinda Davis, Diane Rolle, Darlene and Darren Bootle, Driscol and Ryan Simms, Sheryl and Ralph Damas, Nadia and Kermit Curry, Dominica and Miriam Hield, Neko Hield, Latoya and Lance Swain, Lekera Dames, Sergio & Latoya Shashana, Stevano & Sapphire Davis and Austin & Amber Johnson.

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.