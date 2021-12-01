Scotiabank closing, consolidating more locations

Scotiabank plans to make significant changes to its physical banking operations early next year, with the accounts at its Palmdale branch and Wulff Road and Jerome Avenue branch consolidated at the bank’s main location downtown. The Palmdale branch will be closed.

According to Scotiabank, the transition from the Palmdale branch is expected to take place on February 22, while the change to the Wulff Road and Jerome Avenue branch will take place on March 11.

“All customers will be transitioned to the Nassau main branch, however, customers do not need to take any action at this time,” Scotiabank revealed in a recent advertisement.

The movement of accounts to the main branch will facilitate the Wulff Road and Jerome Avenue branch’s transition to a sales center focused on providing financial advice, planning, new account openings and loan applications.”

The bank also revealed that its East Street and Soldier Road branch will transition to a digital banking model on January 31, where customers will only use automated banking machines to conduct business.

“More complex transactions such as account openings, credit applications and queries will be serviced by (the East Street and Soldier Road) branch staff,” the ad states.

Scotiabank revealed it decided to make the changes after a review of its operation.

“We are committed to making these changes as seamless as possible,” Scotiabank notes.

“Customers will be contacted directly in the coming weeks with more details about the upcoming changes.”

One year ago, Scotiabank announced its intention to close five branches in the Family Islands and Paradise Island and consolidate those branches’ services within New Providence locations, explaining that the decision was brought about by changes in transaction volumes and customer behaviors that became more pronounced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scotiabank closed its operations on Abaco, Andros, Long Island, Paradise Island and Exuma early this year. Then Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said at the time that the government “regrets” Scotiabank’s decision.