Scott feels vindicated in stance on original Grand Lucayan deal

With the details of the Minnis administration’s deal with Bahamas Port Investments Ltd. (BPI) for the sale of the Grand Lucayan now revealed, former Chairman of Lucayan Renewal Holdings Michael Scott said yesterday that he felt vindicated in his long-held belief that it was “a bad deal” for the Bahamian people.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper revealed in the House of Assembly yesterday that the Minnis administration agreed to sell the resort to BPI – a company formed by Royal Caribbean Group and the ITM Group – for $50 million along with concessions amounting to $100 million, in which the government of The Bahamas would pay around $10 million per year directly to the purchaser to help with redeveloping the property.

Scott has said he received “a lot of heat” for his comments against the deal, which former Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar defended on numerous occasions, insisting that while not perfect, it was not a bad deal.

“I’m always happy when I stand up for what I believe in. I feel entirely vindicated, by only hope is that the same regime that I left in place to ensure that the proper due diligence was carried out with respect to any person or entity seeking to purchase that hotel was followed. I made my own enquiries and it’s my understanding that the framework that I left in place, which is the international real estate agency Colliers, together with an extensive questionnaire for that due diligence process, I understand that was adhered to,” Scott told Guardian Business yesterday.

“And so it only remains for me to wish the government good luck in having identified a purchaser and that I hope it all goes well, because ultimately the beneficiaries of this purchase and redevelopment is going to be the Bahamian people and in particular the people of Grand Bahama. So, I want to see this succeed for them.”

The former deal also asked the government to provide a $33 million mortgage as part of the financing of the $50 million purchase price; as well as an upfront $12 million concession payment from the government to be credited toward the purchase price.

The government last week announced that Electra America Hospitality Group agreed to purchase the Grand Lucayan for $100 million and invest $300 million in redeveloping the property for reopening by 2025. Cooper said Electra America Hospitality Group met the majority of government’s requirements for the sale of the property, including a vision for development and its own financing. He added that the reopening of the resort would coincide with the opening of a modern, world-class Grand Bahama International Airport.

The RFP (request for proposals) process – in which the government was seeking a private firm to design, construct and manage the airport – closed on Sunday.

“You have to remember that all of this business is hinged on government following through with its commitment to redevelop their airport, because who is going to invest in a hotel and spend hundreds of millions of dollars in redevelopment without that kind of commitment? There’s no point in having a great hotel if nobody comes to it, and nobody can come there unless you have ports of entry,” Scott said.

“You have to have a fully functioning airport and one or two ports for people to get there, the same model we were promoting from the outset, which is day traffic, stay traffic and people coming in by sea, cruise ship and by air. And for that you need a fully functioning, modern airport, not that junk that we currently have in Grand Bahama which is a disgrace, and it should’ve been fixed a long time ago.”