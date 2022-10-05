After reversing a decision announced by the board of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) back in February to increase the fuel charge on customers’ bills, the populist prime minister, Philip “Brave” Davis, who could no longer kick the can down the road, announced to the nation yesterday that there will be an increase in the monthly fuel charge.

Earlier in the year, the prime minister pandered to the notion that many Bahamians have that we should not be impacted by circumstances developing globally.

Now the delusion that Davis encouraged, the politics that he played, is starkly evident.

The chickens have come home to roost.

His decision to reverse BPL’s decision has worsened the situation for thousands of consumers.

Asked yesterday if the seven-month delay of the fuel charge increase made the situation worse, BPL CEO Shevonn Cambridge said, “Once you delay, you accumulate; so there was an accumulation of arrears which we’re now seeking to recover through the glide path strategy.”

BPL Chairman Pedro Rolle (left) and BPL CEO Shevonn Cambridge during a press conference at the Office of The Prime Minister yesterday. DANTE CARRER

While the prime minister has announced that the value-added tax ceiling for electricity will now be raised from $300 to $400, the ripple effect of the new increases will be felt across the economy with the most vulnerable set to be most negatively impacted.

Instead of putting in place targeted interventions for the vulnerable segments of the population, Davis held off on necessary action, delaying and worsening the inevitable for very narrow political reasons.

The fuel charge of 10.5 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) had been locked in with BPL’s fuel hedging program instituted in July 2020.

The new incremental increases announced yesterday took effect October 1.

Consumers who use less than 800 kWh will see an increase of 2 cents per kWh.

Those who consume more than 800 kWh will see an increase of 4.3 cents per kWh.

It is projected that the charge will be 12.5 cents in October-November 2022 for consumers who use less than 800 kWh.

For this category, it is projected that the charge will increase incrementally to 18.5 cents for the June-November 2023 period.

For those who consume more than 800 kWh, the charge will be 14.8 cents in October-November 2022.

In June 2023-August 2023, it is projected that it will be 27.6 cents kWh for consumers in this category.

According to Cambridge, about 47,500 of BPL’s 110,000 customers use less than 800 kWh.

That BPL’s fuel charge is increasing did not come as a surprise to many who have been paying attention to issues surrounding BPL.

“The longer they waited, the higher the adjustment has had to be,” one observer speaking with National Review said yesterday echoing Cambridge’s admission.

“You have done none of us a favor by delaying it.”

On February 28, 2022, BPL announced that the fuel charge will increase from 10.5 cents per kilowatt hour to 13.7 cents per kWh effective March 1, 2022.

Around that time, oil stood at over $120 per barrel on the global market.

BPL said then that the increase to 13.7 cents remained “well below market prices due to BPL’s fuel purchase strategy, or hedging program”.

In February, BPL’s then-CEO Whitney Heastie said, “Our fuel purchase strategy has brought consistency and predictability to the fuel portion of our customers’ monthly energy bills, resulting in continued price stability that enables customers to budget for their energy costs each month, and protecting them from volatile and rising fuel prices over the hedging period.”

Heastie also warned that waiting to raise the fuel charge would result in an even more significant increase down the road.

“We could wait until July 1, 2022 to adjust the fuel cost,” Heastie said. “But doing so would mean a higher per kilowatt hour increase – 15 cents per kWh instead of 13.7 cents per kWh – and it could come in the summertime when consumption is highest, which would be much more challenging for many consumers.

“We know no one wants to see a rise in costs, but putting the increase in place now, when energy use is significantly less during peak season, enables a lower increase to be spread over a longer period of time and eases the impact to consumers’ monthly energy costs.”

Individuals with deep knowledge of what transpired have long advised that the Davis administration came in and blew up the existing hedging strategy.

It is our understanding that upon coming to office, the new government did not conduct hedging transactions in September 2021 in order to minimize the volatility of fuel prices and to increase the amount of fuel that was hedged, thereby leaving BPL and its consumers exposed.

On March 1, after the BPL fuel cost increase announcement was recalled, Davis promised his administration will do all it can to prevent an increase in the cost of electricity.

“My government will do its endeavor best to ensure that the rise in [oil] prices around the world will not have a deleterious effect on our people,” said Davis, who was in Belize for a CARICOM heads meeting.

“Lord knows that our people could least afford to have more taxes or more costs visited upon their backs. My government will do all in its power to see how we can avert raising the cost of electricity on our people.

“As soon as I am back to The Bahamas, we will be sitting down to brainstorm to see how we can best do that.”

While the government held back on the increase in March, it has been subsidizing BPL, but has not yet made clear what the specific amount of that subsidy has been.

Speaking at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson said, “I think it is fair to say we spent a substantial amount, a significant amount … tens of millions of dollars. That’s the best way to describe it. Obviously, a lot of money that was spent will be recovered over a period of time.”

But the public remains in the dark over specifics surrounding this subsidy.

Now, with global oil prices much lower than they were in March, when the increased charge was due to kick in, BPL is foreshadowing a much larger increase in coming months with no real explanation on how it has been able to make those projections.

Oil is now trading at around $88 per barrel.

It appears that baked into these new BPL increases is a payback of whatever advance BPL received to keep the fuel charge low and we are now going to catch hell on the back end.

Grave error

Had Davis and his government continued on with the hedge facility, making it fully current, and had they made the adjustment early in the year when the board agreed to do so, these increases that are forecast now and in the future would have been less severe, according to NR sources familiar with BPL and its operations.

It appears the hedging program fell victim to the usual stop, review and cancel approach taken by the past several administrations, thus unnecessarily exposing Bahamians to volatile oil markets, which is what hedging was employed to avoid.

Said one insider, “No pun intended, but the Ministry of Finance was playing Russian Roulette with the fuel charge.”

We understand that both PLP and FNM policymakers and some in BPL’s senior management had urged that the hedging program that was in place be renewed.

“This argument was rejected and we will all now pay the price for this grave error,” the insider said.

A part of stabilizing and reducing the cost of electricity is hedging, which must be continuous and strategic.

Has BPL been hedging in recent months? Was an alternative strategy to the one the Davis administration met in place ever been put in?

These are important questions.

When we talk about building a country, utility, infrastructure and cost of energy are critical.

Many businesses are likely to experience significant hurt with the new increases. The destination will get costlier. The cost of living will get higher, and there is no relief in sight.

The prime minister’s contention back in March was that given rising inflation, he did not want to burden consumers further.

We still do not know what the creative measures are he claimed the government was looking at to hold back on an increase.

Also, we wonder whether there will need to be any ongoing advances or subsidies or whether BPL will be able to pay for the full cost of its fuel. Will BPL have to repay the advances or subsidies received from government?

Populist

In making the announcement yesterday, Davis said, “We made the decision to postpone the increase and keep the charge low as long as possible, given the hardship Bahamian households were facing after so many difficult years in a row, and given other inflationary pressures.

“Our economy is growing, adding new jobs every month, and I wanted to see more Bahamians working before we asked families to pay a higher light bill. When times are tough, coming up with an extra $20 a month is no small thing.

“Introducing the increase at this time of the year coincides with lower electricity consumption as opposed to the increase coming during the spring and summer months, when people consume more electricity.”

We previously opined on the legendary negligence, gamesmanship and partisan political shenanigans that have taken place at BPL, with successive administrations racking up a shameful list of failures and subsequent finger-pointing.

Ultimately, it’s the taxpayer/consumer, in particular the small man/woman, who get screwed.

We have seen repeatedly, new administrations come in with a philosophy and mindset to throw out everything the previous guys did because the previous guys “didn’t really know what they were doing”.

Oftentimes, the baby is thrown out with the bathwater. In many areas, we start from zero every five years and reverse any gains that might have been made.

In March 2021, then-Opposition Leader Davis claimed a Progressive Liberal Party government would hold publicly televised hearings into the affairs of BPL.

He said, “There has been one bad decision after another at BPL and it has cost the Bahamian people dearly. There is no accountability; there is no transparency.”

Well, there have been no televised hearings, but there is evidence of bad decision making on the part of the Davis administration, which is costing Bahamians dearly.

In September 2021, the PLP inherited many tough situations – BPL, Water and Sewerage, Bahamasair and the National Insurance Board (NIB) are examples.

Davis has kicked the can down the road on NIB as well, despite warnings from experts that the NIB fund is running dry. He won’t be able to ignore dealing with that for much longer.

The prime minister has demonstrated repeatedly that he is empathetic and has a good heart. It is how he has endeared himself to so many Bahamians.

But being a populist could in the long run topple his whole regime.

As one individual we spoke with yesterday put it, “He cannot just be the populist. He has to govern.”