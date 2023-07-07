SDGs conference to tackle economic growth

The Bahamas’ first-ever Sustainable Development Goals Conference will allow Bahamians to contribute to the dialogue on the issues that affect the economic prosperity of this country, as the public and private sectors work towards bringing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to fruition, Head of Strategic Development and Initiatives at Bahamas Development Bank Sumayyah Cargill said yesterday.

Cargill, who made the remarks at the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing, explained that the SDGs are a pathway to economic growth for the country, along with resiliency and competitiveness.

“The SDGs emphasize that these benefits must be accrued to all. Economic prosperity is more than quantitative numbers that reflect GDP [gross domestic product] growth or average household income,” said Cargill.

“It is also the intangible perception that we have sufficient resources to do more than simply survive.

“Therefore, as we draw closer to our 50th anniversary of independence, it is time for reflection on whether Bahamians are truly feeling the benefits of economic growth, if we feel satisfied with our quality of life, and if our dreams are attainable.

“We must consider what has worked and what we have to do differently, so that all Bahamians can have a feeling of prosperity.”

She said the conference, set for July 12 at the University of The Bahamas Performance Arts Center, must be the beginning of deeper public engagement on the SDGs.

Climate Change Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister Rochelle Newbold, who also spoke at the press briefing, said the conference is open to everyone and will be streamed for the benefit of those on the Family Islands.

Newbold added that three panels at the conference will focus on education, social inclusion and economic prosperity.

“The first will be our social inclusion panel, where we will have representatives who will speak on the issue of social inclusion,” said Newbold.

“They will be representing from the Ministry of Social Services, the Organization for Responsible Governance and the Ministry of Education. We will also have another panel discussion which will deal with economic prosperity. These will be individuals from the Bahamas Development Bank, Access Accelerator/Small Business Development Centre, and Fidelity Bank and Trust International Limited.

“Our key panel discussion will be held by the the prime minister himself. And on that panel, he will have the honorable Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin, who will deal with matters relative to education; the honorable Obie Wilchcombe, the Minister of Social Services and Urban Development; and Senator the honorable Michael Halkitis, who will speak to the issues of economic affairs.”