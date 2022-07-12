Sea Gate Wines pours flavor into Grand Bahama

In late 2007, Tim Tibbitts, a Nassau-born Bahamian, returned home from Canada after a career as both chef and published musician, along with his wife Rebecca, a sommelier (wine expert), to open their first restaurant in Grand Bahama – EAST.

Now, 15 years later, they own the successful Flying Fish GastroBar, named Grand Bahama Philanthropic Business of the Year 2021. It has also been one of Caribbean Journal’s top 10 Caribbean restaurants since 2014.

This year, they moved their fledgling wine business, Sea Gate Wines, into an 8,000-square-foot, air-conditioned space in the RayVin mall in Freeport as it had outgrown its harbor location.

Sea Gate Wines began with a need they had for their thriving restaurant located in the Lucaya area, next to Pelican Bay hotel.

“We wanted to make sure that Flying Fish had access to amazing wines from around the world that made our wine list world-class,” Chef Tibbitts said.

“Rebecca has been a sommelier for more than 15 years, and we’ve been in the restaurant business for close to 30 years. So, it made sense to just expand our reach into the industry to cover this angle completely.

“We got our import and distribution license and started offering other restaurants, bars and hotels/resorts the opportunity to purchase our items as well.”

Through the ups and downs, and multiple offers to run restaurants on New Providence and Abaco, they have stayed true to Grand Bahama and took the bold step of opening their own wine retail business in 2016.

Sea Gate Wines’ launch party which was held last week Wednesday. Photos: Sarah Kirkby

“We’re based in Grand Bahama for a couple of reasons,” Tibbitts said.

“The biggest is we live here, and have the restaurant to deal with as well, so not being based here didn’t make sense.

“Logistically, it’s much easier to ship from Europe to Freeport harbor, as there are direct shipments every week, whereas there are far fewer direct shipments to Nassau’s much smaller container port. Plus, the cost of starting this project was much less expensive in Grand Bahama.”

Last week, the entrepreneurs officially opened their new space with a reception for customers, friends and family.

“It has been a slow climb to get our products into the market, but once we broke through those doors, the products speak for themselves,” Tibbitts said.

“We try to offer amazing products at good prices and the sommeliers and food and beverage buyers from resorts and hotels in Nassau started taking a chance on us. Now, it is the core of our business, selling a lot of product to Nassau and Abaco resorts.”

With this latest success, Sea Gate Wines hopes to expand to the capital.

“Our hopes for expansion include a Nassau location where we can at least warehouse products for shipping to other Out Islands, expanding our reach while maintaining the quality of the wines, as the hot temperatures destroy the quality of wines,” Tibbits said.

“By shipping from our base here to the Nassau warehouse, we can guarantee the same day or next morning to places like Harbour Island and Exuma, which are markets that will appreciate the level of product we work with.”

The opening brought out many supporters of both their restaurant and Sea Gate Wines.

Jason Franklin, owner of Bones Bar at the Pelican Bay Resort, said Sea Gate has a “good selection of wines, good quality, great value, which are popular with our customers”.

The wine store also caters to local customers.

“I enjoy going there because they are knowledgable and know what type of wine their customers enjoy,” said Christine Russell, a resident.

“The team [is] great at recommending new products, but the tasting bar is an amazing way to try new wines before you buy.”

Rebbecca Tibbitts, sommelier and co-owner of Sea Gate Wines, serves Flying Fish appetizers to guests.

The new location allowed the Tibbitts to expand their popular tasting bar.

“Currently, we can accommodate groups up to eight but that will increase when our tasting room is completed,” Tibbitts said.

“We also offer our wine education series every Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. where we talk about a different topic each week and sample wines accordingly.”

The Tibbitts hope the new location will also increase their local foot traffic and expand their reach to new customers.

“We built this new space because we were running out of space for storage,” Tibbitts said.

“We needed to try to figure out how to keep up with our growth. But we also wanted to increase foot traffic from our little shop out by the harbor.

“The RayVin mall had space to rent and we proposed a design that worked well for our needs. They were awesome to include in our design aspect. Now, our growth is stable with space to keep the product as we move forward.”