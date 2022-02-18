BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Memorial Service

A Memorial Service for Sean Curtis Assee, age 53, will be held on Saturday February 19, 2022 at 10: 00 a.m. at The New Providence Community Church, Blake Road. Officiating will be Pastor Derek Benjamin. Cremation was held.

Due to Current Government COVID-19 regulations attendance at the Church Service is limited.

Cherished memories will forever rest in the hearts of his daughters: Brooke and Danielle Assee; his family: Rachel Thompson-Assee; Elizabeth Ann, Nicole, Chrystal, Faye and Melaney-Jae Assee; Shireen and Paul Dewan; Naila Kling and Carl Assee; and many other relatives, friends, and colleagues including Tanya Lowe and Family, Matthew Pinder and Family, Dr. Graham Cates and Family, the Family of The New Providence Community Church and the Staff of Diamond International Limited, All Saints Camp and The Princess Margaret Hospital. A very special thank you to Mr. Uriel Adderley, Operations Director of NPCC.