Obituaries

Sean Curtis Assee

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 8 hours ago
0 145 1 minute read

BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Memorial Service

A Memorial Service for Sean Curtis Assee, age 53, will be held on Saturday February 19, 2022 at 10: 00 a.m. at The New Providence Community Church, Blake Road. Officiating will be Pastor Derek Benjamin. Cremation was held.

Due to Current Government COVID-19 regulations attendance at the Church Service is limited. 

Cherished memories will forever rest in the hearts of his daughters: Brooke and Danielle Assee; his family: Rachel Thompson-Assee; Elizabeth Ann, Nicole, Chrystal, Faye and Melaney-Jae Assee; Shireen and Paul Dewan; Naila Kling and Carl Assee; and many other relatives, friends, and colleagues including Tanya Lowe and Family, Matthew Pinder and Family, Dr. Graham Cates and Family, the Family of The New Providence Community Church and the Staff of Diamond International Limited, All Saints Camp and The Princess Margaret Hospital. A very special thank you to Mr. Uriel Adderley, Operations Director of NPCC.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 8 hours ago
0 145 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Zala Jane Grey Johnson

Zala Jane Grey Johnson

1 day ago
Photo of VIOLA JOHNSON

VIOLA JOHNSON

1 day ago
Photo of AUSTIN AUGUSTIN

AUSTIN AUGUSTIN

1 day ago
Photo of FLORENCE ELOISE MOULTRIE

FLORENCE ELOISE MOULTRIE

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker