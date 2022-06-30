Sean Demetrius Major, 33 yrs., a resident of St. Albans Drive & formerly of Bennett’s Harbour, Cat Island, died at Palmetto Point, Eleuthera on Friday, June 17, 2022.

He is survived by his mother: Dianne Knowles; father: Falcon Major(deceased); children: Taytum, Asia, Demetria, Aubrey, Sapphire, Zaiden; siblings: Christina, Shekerah, Demetria, Marie, Tanya, Glenda, Desiree, Tiffany, Tracy, Tenille, Rokelle, Angirece, Laurie, Grace, Malvese, Lynn, Rex, Fabian, Alexis, Ethan, Andre, Terrance, Marcus, Nelson, Falcon, Donovan, Troy, Seig’Fried, Jarred, Lamont & Glanville