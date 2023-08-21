Search ongoing for missing aircraft

Officials were looking for a Cessna 402B aircraft en route from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to North Eleuthera that went missing sometime on Saturday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) said.

The AAIA said the aircraft had one person on board and it lost contact with Miami Air Traffic Control while en route.

The United States Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas Defence Force initiated search and rescue on Saturday with aerial and marine assets, the AAIA said.