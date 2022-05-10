Searching for work

Hundreds of Grand Bahamians attended a Department of Labour job fair at Jack Hayward Senior High School on Saturday, hoping to get lucky, in what continues to be a generally depressed economic climate on the island nearly three years after Hurricane Dorian.

“I just really need a job,” said Tatiana Rolle, who told Grand Bahama News she has been unemployed since the storm.

Rolle hopes to secure employment with Doctors Hospital or Gold Rock Corp. Ltd., a building supplies company.

“I just want us in Grand Bahama to get what we deserve,” said Rolle, who is in her late 20s.

Many Grand Bahamians shared similar sentiments. While Dorian made things worse, many were already coping with the island’s difficult economy for more than a decade.

While the majority of job seekers appeared optimistic, others expressed discontent.

A 56-year-old man, who only stated his name as Charles, said he was disappointed there were no construction companies at the event.

“There should have been at least one or two construction companies here,” he said, leaving the Jack Hayward gym shortly after 10 a.m.

Noting that he met with one or two of the companies, Charles said his expertise is in the construction field.

“It’s a good thing to do, especially for us in Grand Bahama, who have been suffering for so long, but they (the organizers) should have covered all the sectors, I think,” he said.

Two ladies over 50, who did not want to give their names, said it did not seem like the companies were looking for employees in their age group.

“From the interviews, I felt as though they were looking for younger people. But in Grand Bahama, at this time, young and old are in need of a job and that is why I came out today,” one of the women said.

“My friend, when she hears about any kind of hiring, she calls me and we come out together looking for employment, but I think this will be my last time.”

Twenty-six companies and agencies, including Grand Lucayan, Club Fortuna, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Doctors Hospital, LEED (a training agency), the Grand Bahama Shipyard and Freeport Container Port had booths at the job fair.

There was a mix of young and older residents, some lined up from as early as 6 a.m, seeking employment.

“We’ve seen a lot of young people and a few in the over-40 categories,” said Bonnie Johnson, officer in charge at the Department of Labour.

At 10 a.m., Johnson estimated that around 200 job seekers had passed through the doors.

“We are hoping that by the time we leave here at 2 p.m., we would have seen 500 people,” she said.

“The opportunities are here. We brought it to the people and we are hoping that they take advantage of those opportunities.”

Johnson, who was monitoring the entrance and exit, also spoke with individuals as they were leaving to ascertain whether they were satisfied with their visits to the various booths.

“I am redirecting them to other individuals to make sure they get assistance,” she said. “I also encourage them to check with us if they did not find employment, so we can assist them further.”

There were two job fairs hosted by the government on Saturday – one in Grand Bahama and the other in New Providence.

“This is being done simultaneously with Nassau, so it will be a regular occurrence until, hopefully, The Bahamas has 100 percent employment,” Johnson said.

“We are looking forward to that.”