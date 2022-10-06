Sears defends BPL price hike

Acknowledging that the increase in the fuel charge on electricity bills announced by the prime minister on Tuesday will be painful for many residents, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said yesterday Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is on the edge of “financial fallout” and urgent action is needed.

Sears said the government can no longer defer increasing the fuel charge as that could result in the catastrophic failure of BPL.

“… BPL finds itself at a crossroads,” Sears said in a communication to Parliament.

“Not even futures market experts had anticipated the 100 percent increase in fuel prices due to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and the ongoing war in Europe.

“Further, present market conditions are not considered conducive to increasing the hedge volumes under the terms of the initial strategy.

“Continuing in this manner has become untenable for our power provider and the company must now move to adjust the monthly fuel charge to carry out necessary systems improvements and ensure the sustainability of its operations.

“We are cognizant that an increase in the fuel charge may not be popular at this time.

“However, I assure you that deferring it or refusing to do it will create greater hardships down the road, or worst case scenario result in the catastrophic failure of BPL — something no right-thinking Bahamian could ever consider.”

The decision to increase the fuel charge came seven months after then-BPL CEO Whitney Heastie announced an increase in the fuel charge from 10.5 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 13.7 per kWh.

That announcement from Heastie in February was recalled within hours.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis then promised to see how “we can avert raising the cost of electricity on our people”.

The previous board of BPL, under the Minnis administration, implemented a fuel hedging strategy in July 2020 that pegged BPL’s fuel charge at 10.5 cents per kHw.

Sears said the hedge worked in the country’s favor.

“Without going into the methodology associated with fuel hedging, within the last 12 months fuel prices have increased globally at an astounding rate due to the global economic and political shocks,” Sears said.

“In fact, the fuel used to generate electricity now costs about 100 percent more than it did a year ago.”

The current price of Brent crude oil is $93. It was $83.54 last year this time.

In March 2022, it was $117.25 per barrel.

Sears continued, “It is my duty to note that the low strike price of the hedge strategy, $45 per barrel, and the assumption of more reliance on heavy fuel rather than diesel, were compromised by a number of factors.

“Those factors included the fire in 2018 at Clifton Pier which limited BPL’s capacity to burn the heavy fuel, and the poor execution of new Wartsila engines which relied on diesel; thus, eroded the benefits of the hedge strategy and placed BPL in a spiraling cash crisis.

“Notwithstanding the global trends, BPL has maintained the fuel charge at 10.5 cents per kWh.

“However, as the hedged volumes are declining under the current hedging strategy, and there is no sign of immediate relief in the market, BPL is no longer realizing any of the benefits of its current hedging that had existed at the onset of the fuel hedging strategy.

“Further, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the exit from the pandemic have caused fuel prices to skyrocket with no significant decline anticipated in the foreseeable future.”

Sears said the increase in the fuel charge is to “help right size and not enrich BPL”.

“Even with these increases, the electricity rates will be lower than several of our regional counterparts,” he said.

“The most vulnerable consumers will pay less than the rates currently employed in Jamaica, Barbados, Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands.”

As of October 1, the fuel surcharge increased from 10.5 kWh to 12.5 cents per kWh for consumers using less than 800 kWh and 14.8 cents for consumers using more than 800 kWh, the prime minister said.

It will increase to 14.5 cents on December 1 for consumers using less than 800 kWh and 19.1 cents for consumers using more than 800 kWh.

The fuel charge will stand at 16.5 cents for usage under 800 kWh and 23.3 cents for usage over 800 kWh from March 1, 2023 to May 21, 2023.

It will peak at 18.5 cents and 27.6 cents from June 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023.

After that, it will start to decline, according to officials.

It will decrease to 25 cents for consumers using more than 800 kWh between September 1, 2023 and November 30, 2023.

It will then drop to 17 cents for usage under 800 kWh and 18 cents for usage over 800 kWh from December 1, 2023 to February 28, 2024.

Approximately 47,500 of BPL’s 110,000 customers use less than 800 kWh, according to BPL CEO Shevonn Cambridge.