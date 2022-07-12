Sears: Govt to address shantytowns in ‘multidimensional’ manner

The government is conducting an assessment of shantytowns, Minister of Works Alfred Sears said, adding that demolitions will be carried out “with due process and in accordance with the law”.

His comments come after Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe recently told reporters that the government intends to demolish shantytowns not covered by a Supreme Court injunction.

The Nassau Guardian asked Sears about the demolitions.

He responded, “There is a working group and they are on the ground and they are reviewing the various communities which may not have the requisite ownership or title to the land or approval to the structures or for putting up the structures. Based on the assessment of that committee, a determination will be made and it will be done with due process and in accordance with the law.”

Sears was unable to provide a timeline for the completion of the assessment and directed queries to Munroe, who yesterday said he would have to reach out to the defense force and BahWen, the two organizations leading the operation.

Sears said this matter is going to be a multidimensional process because it will likely involve children and disabled people.

“This is multi-prong, multidimensional,” he said.

“There is a commitment to pursue this public exercise in accordance with due process and law.”

When asked if demolitions are expected this year, Sears replied, “I wouldn’t focus on any one aspect. Once the requisite basis is laid for demolitions and the notices are given, clearly, you cannot rule out any option. Whatever is done will be done with due process and in accordance with the law.”

The issue of shantytowns is a longstanding one in The Bahamas.

Four years ago, the Minnis administration announced that all shantytowns will be demolished and subsequently gave residents of most shantytowns on New Providence until August 10, 2018 to leave before demolition.

Residents in shantytowns on Abaco were to be given until the end of July 2019 to leave.

However, in August 2018, Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson granted an injunction preventing the demolition of those shantytowns.

On Abaco, shantytowns were among the hardest hit communities during Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

The government cleared the ruins of most of the communities following the storm, but some people were still living in The Farm shantytown at the time and, as a result, those structures were protected by the injunction.

Last April, ahead of a judicial review on the matter, the government demolished all illegal structures in The Farm that were built since Dorian.

Last June, Grant-Thompson ruled that the government would have to seek court approval before undertaking demolition exercises on Abaco.

She adjourned the judicial review on June 15, 2021, so she can make her final ruling on the case.

It remains outstanding.