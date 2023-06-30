Sears: More load shedding possible this summer, but BPL doing its best

More load shedding is possible this summer, according to Minister of Works Alfred Sears, who said Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is “putting all its resources behind preventing that from happening”.

“The question that looms the largest in the minds of the Bahamian public is whether there will be more load shedding this summer,” said Sears, during the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing.

“The shortest answer and most direct answer is possibly. However, the company is putting all its resources behind preventing that from happening.

“In New Providence, BPL has an installed capacity of 375 megawatts with 307 megawatts currently at our disposal.

“New Providence’s peak demand has never exceeded 263 megawatts, but the potential exists for peak summer load of 270 megawatts.

“Today, the peak demand is 235 megawatts. On the surface, it

appears that BPL has sufficient generation to meet the peak demand.

“However, we are talking really about machines. Just like any appliance or machinery we have in our homes or businesses, the potential exists for them to break down. The loss of more than one engine at any given time puts BPL in a precarious position where it may not be able to meet the demand of the entire island.”

Last weekend, BPL announced it had started load shedding in two-hour intervals after it lost approximately 60 megawatt hours of power.

The announcement was a reminder to the public of the potential fragility of New Providence’s power supply during summer months when demand for electricity increases.

“The generation challenges that BPL experienced this past weekend are the direct result of continuing to apply Band Aid solutions on major issues that require significant financial capital to correct in the absence of what experts estimate to be a $500 million-plus injection,” Sears explained.

“BPL continues to work extremely hard to keep its aging infrastructure afloat, albeit with intermittent challenges on both its generation and transmission and distribution networks.”

Sears said BPL is continuing to rely on rental generation to make up its shortfalls.

“BPL already relies on rental generation that contributes 83 megawatt hours to the total output for New Providence, and by the end of next week, an additional 33 megawatts will be added to the rental generation fleet,” he said.

“There are also plans to return a 20 megawatts unit to service early next month … which will give the company a total of 53 megawatts of additional generation capacity of its current standing.

“In both instances, the project teams are working diligently to ensure on-time quality completions to mitigate any challenges as these systems are connected to the network.

“BPL also relies on its generation assistance program, known as GAP.

“When there are instances of significant shortfall, the company relies on its relationship with large commercial customers like hotels to use their own supply standby generation to allow BPL to maintain supply to small commercial and residential customers.

“On rare occasions, like this past weekend, where the company lost approximately 60 megawatt hours, load shedding is a last resort and is usually managed on a rotation in two-hour intervals.

“As summer continues and the temperatures are expected to climb significantly, we expect the demand on the network to increase. Therefore, we must look at solutions that will take us through the next several months.

“Barring no further unforeseeable events, BPL is confident that this will give the company the cushion it needs throughout the summer. It is anticipated that by mid-July, BPL will have almost 323 megawatts.”

BPL CEO Shevonn Cambridge confirmed that load shedding was not ongoing as of yesterday morning, and that any outages were likely caused by lightning strikes, the actions of third parties, or planned maintenance.