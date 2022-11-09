Sears not expecting major power challenges on islands in Nicole’s path

Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears yesterday said Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is not expecting power failures on islands affected by Tropical Storm Nicole.

Islands in the northwestern Bahamas, particularly Abaco and Grand Bahama, began feelings the effects of the storm last night.

BPL does not provide power for Grand Bahama.

“I am advised by [BPL CEO Shevonn] Cambridge that they don’t anticipate any power failures,” Sears told reporters before yesterday morning’s Cabinet briefing.

“They have taken and put in place certain redundancies to ensure during these next several days. With respect to those consumers who have arrears and due to the arrears may be subject to disconnection, that process has been suspended in those islands subject to a warning.”

During a press conference at the National Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters on Gladstone Road later in the day, BPL Director of Field Operations Sterling Moss said power outages are likely as the storm approaches.

He said BPL may choose to shut off power in affected areas once there are sustained winds exceeding 40 miles per hour.

“Customers should be aware that should power outages occur during the storm, staff at BPL may not attempt to restore power until the storm has passed or until it is safe to do so,” Moss said.

Sears said that the power company has engaged in a “very aggressive” preparation protocol.

He said it stocked up fuel and emergency vehicles to ensure it is ready for post-storm response.

“It has done an inventory of the various generation plants to ensure that there is adequate supply of fuel to take us through a hurricane,” Sears said.

“For example, last night, I spoke with the director of local government, Mr. Campbell. He told me that there was a concern about the quantity of fuel in Harbour Island.

“I spoke with Mr. Cambridge, the CEO, and he confirmed that they were having difficulty with the batch going in but a tanker had made it across the Glass Window Bridge with 6,000 gallons of diesel. I was told that another attempt had been made last night for a second trailer.”

A hurricane warning was in effect for Abaco, the Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Andros, Eleuthera and New Providence.