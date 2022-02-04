Sears notes authority’s excess budget had to have been authorized by Minnis

Amid controversy over revelations that the Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority consistently exceeded its budget by millions of dollars, Minister of Works Alfred Sears suggested that contract approvals made ahead of the last election that exceeded the authority’s budget could only have been done with the authorization of Dr. Hubert Minnis, who was prime minister and minister of finance.

Sears made the comment after Minnis raised concerns in the House of Assembly on Wednesday over the non-payment of people contracted by the authority.

“I would only state so very briefly that this honorable member, you had to be the very last person where $18 million beyond what this honorable Parliament approved and you are lecturing about roads and parks,” Sears said.

“The reason why … it’s very apparent. It’s because we have to pay all of these contractors, all of these contractors who right on the eve of a general election were given, and Madam Speaker, I know the honorable member of St. Barnabas (Shanendon Cartwright, the former authority chairman) has been put in such a difficult situation.

“But for those of us who know how the government runs, it could not have been you, sir, alone (meaning Cartwright).

“And I commend the honorable member for St. Barnabas because he has taken a blow that is well beyond his authority.

“But the honorable member for Killarney (Minnis), please sir, please act with the restraint that the situation requires.”

The former Minnis administration and Cartwright have come under scrutiny over pre-election contracts issued by the authority.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis revealed last year that the authority’s budget had increased from $15.2 million to a projected $37 million.

Sears previously said there was a “rash of contracts” issued by the authority ahead of the September 16 general election, some without board approval.

Cartwright has maintained that he never did anything wrong.

The matter came up in the House on Wednesday after Minnis accused the government of not being focused on the issues that matter.

Sears, however, defended the government’s agenda, noting that its priorities are set in the Speech from the Throne.

But Minnis maintained that the government was out of touch with the general public.

“Ask the public what should be the focus,” he said.

“They want to know what you are going to do about inflation.”

He added, “The member for Fort Charlotte (Sears)…is responsible for [beaches] and parks. Those individuals want to know when they will be paid.”