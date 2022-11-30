Sears: Village Road to be mostly finished by the end of year

Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said yesterday that work on the Village Road Improvement Project should be “substantially completed” by the end of December despite Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson indicating last week that the work would be completed by December 12.

He said the works are progressing “very well”.

“The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) has had to do some additional work in terms of the water mains. I had a meeting with Water and Sewerage, BPL (Bahamas Power and Light) and BTC with the Ministry of Works and also with the contractor and they have a coordinated strategy,” Sears said.

“The paving of the road will begin in the first week of December, near the end of the first week of December and it will be in three phases.

“So those phases of paving will take us through December and it is expected by the end of December 2022 they will be substantially completed.”

Sears said WSC has decided to use this opportunity to carry out a “major expansion” of the sewer system in the area.

He said the infrastructure will also serve parts of Paradise Island.

Sears described the works as a “major upgrade and redevelopment” of the infrastructure in the area to allow for the expected expansion of the nearby communities.

“That has been the reason why there has been some delay, but I’m very pleased with the briefing I got that by the end of December 2022 the project will be substantially completed,” he said.

Plans to overhaul Village Road began in 2020, and work toward a revamped thoroughfare inclusive of a roundabout in the front of Queen’s College and the Retreat Garden National Park began in earnest this summer.

Some area residents and businesses have objected to the roundabout on the busy road, saying it would do little to ease the daily traffic congestion. However, the Ministry of Works has insisted it is the only solution.

The $6.4 million road works have resulted in the rerouting of traffic in the area, which continues to frustrate many people living and traveling in the area.