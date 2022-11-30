Sears: WSC working to address supply issues on Eleuthera

The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) is working “very aggressively” to address supply issues on Eleuthera, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said yesterday.

“That is a matter of deep concern and I want to really apologize to the residents of Eleuthera,” Sears said.

“There have been a number of disruptions with the desalination plant that is out for design. I want to really commend the chairman and the staff of the Water and Sewerage Corporation which, as a result of the disruption, have had to go into the well fields and work, in many instances, overnight trying to restore the supply of water in Eleuthera.”

Sears said the corporation has ordered two storage tanks that have a capacity of 1,000,000 imperial gallons each.

He said they are being manufactured and will be available by mid-2023.

Sears said WSC is securing temporary tanks in the meantime.

He added that water wells on the island are also being rehabilitated.

“The Water and Sewerage Corporation has been engaged in negotiations with AquaDesign,” Sears said.

“There is a number of legacy debt owing to AquaDesign and other desalination companies.”

Sears was unable to indicate the amount owed.

He said arrangements are being made for the debt to be paid off in installments.

“Some of the contracts — I think there are about 20 contracts — some of them were expiring at different times and that is being addressed by way of temporary expansion,” Sears said.

“So, the Water and Sewerage Corporation is working very aggressively to address the problems not just in the immediate but long term because the objective is to ensure that we have a sustainable, reliable supply of water.”

WSC first flagged its challenges on the island of Eleuthera earlier this year.

At the time, the corporation said it intended to install two new storage tanks following a major disruption to supplies in Central Eleuthera.

It said the disruption was the result of a “major mechanical failure” at its Naval Base Desalination Plant, which is located in North Eleuthera.

In September, Water and Sewerage Corporation Chairman Sylvanus Petty said the corporation was “feverishly working with plant operators to rectify the issue”.