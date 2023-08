Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

For Sebron Lerris Culmer, 69 yrs., a resident of Florida Court, died on August 5, 2023.

He is survived by his 1 sister: Ruth Russell; 5 nephews: Anthony (Natasha) Russell, Hilary, Edward (Nicky) & Michael Russell & Joseph Stubbs; nieces: Joan (Meshach) Curry, Debra King, Emily (Mark) Gilbert, Jacqueline (Alphonsa) Knowles & Veronica (Leeland) Farrington; & a host of other relatives & friends.