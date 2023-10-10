Second Bahamas Charter Yacht Show looking to top 2023 

The second annual Bahamas Charter Yacht Show (BCYS) is hoping to sail past the 40 boats that were on display this year, and is preparing for an even bigger show in 2024.

Former president of the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM), Peter Maury, said The Bahamas should be the epicenter of the Caribbean’s yachting scene.

“Many yacht charter customers already put cruising The Bahamas at the top of their bucket list, and we want the second annual show to highlight the accessibility in terms of geographical location and the country’s stunning natural beauty,” said Maury in a statement.

“We want the upcoming show to highlight The Bahamas as the top boating destination in this hemisphere.”

According to the statement, next year’s show will take place January 25-28 at the leading marinas on Nassau and Paradise Island, and will be presented by the ABM along with the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA) and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Aviation and Investments John Pinder expressed high regard for the yachting industry in the statement, explaining that the sector brings revenue to many different businesses in The Bahamas.

“This has a knock-on effect, generating spending power that is passed on to other businesses and services,” said Pinder.

“In addition, yacht visitors often integrate with the local communities, supporting further aspects of the economy, such as restaurants and entertainment venues.

“We want to see these benefits grow and continue, so we are welcoming the yachting world to the second annual show with open arms.”

The statement added, “The show will bring together charter yachts, yacht brokers and managers, Bahamian marinas, marine and yacht trade companies.

“It will allow yachts that charter in the Islands of The Bahamas to showcase their vessels and crew to charter brokers and charter managers from around the world.

“Marinas and resort properties throughout The Bahamas will be showcasing their attractions, and local companies that cater to and service yachts while in The Bahamas will also be represented.”