Securities Commission hopes to attract 3,000 to fintech festival in January 

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), along with the government of The Bahamas, are throwing a financial technology (fintech) festival in January that they hope will draw around 3,000 fintech and Web3 leaders and entrepreneurs from across the world.

If the festival, called D3 Bahamas Fintech Festival, has the draw that the successful Crypto Bahamas conference had in April, the SCB could have a full house at Atlantis Paradise Island during its first large-format fintech conference since the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act was ratified.

SCB Executive Director Christina Rolle teased the conference during a fintech webinar on Wednesday and invited everyone on the call to attend.

“We are very excited to invite you to join us in The Bahamas at the end of January 2023 for what we’re sure will be the best fintech-related festival in the region,” said Rolle.

“You can leave the bleak winter behind and join us for D3 Bahamas, the Digital Decentralized Disruptive event for fintech and Web3 leaders.

“We sincerely hope to see as many of you as can join us at the Atlantis resort for what we are planning to be a remarkable and truly unique fintech festival experience, with a special focus on fintech entrepreneurs.”

The Bahamas is staying its course to becoming one of the premier fintech hubs in the world and has attracted large cryptocurrency exchanges such as FTX Digital Markets and OKX.

It is understood that many other fintech and crypto-related firms are lining up to register an office in The Bahamas because it is a regulated jurisdiction with myriad digital exchange and fintech rules written into the DARE Act.

FTX said it chose The Bahamas because it is now a well-regulated space for digital asset companies.

FTX and thought leadership company SALT’s sold-out Crypto Bahamas conference drew upwards of 3,000 attendees who were all there by invitation only. The conference featured some of the biggest names in crypto, as well as former President of the United States Bill Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

D3 Bahamas’ website said it expects numbers in the same range on January 24-26.

According to the site, the conference is being organized by Finoverse, organizer of Hong Kong Fintech Week since 2015.

The website explains that at the festival, active investors in Web3 and fintech will convene to set their agenda for the year; global regulators will come together to “align” on trends and issues surrounding central bank digital currencies and digital assets; and fintech companies will be vying for $1 million in funding and support.

FTX and SALT have already announced that Crypto Bahamas 2023 is set for April. Organizers say they hope to sell out the Baha Mar resort with conference attendees.