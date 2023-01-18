Securities Commission’s fintech festival postponed

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) has postponed its first fintech festival, D3 Bahamas, with dates that were originally set for January 24-26 now “to be announced”, according to the festival’s website.

The festival would have come on the heels of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX – the SCB’s first Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act (DARE) registrant – and with the SCB knee-deep in the winding up of the company.

Many questions and concerns about cryptocurrency, decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the digital assets space have arisen since the collapse of FTX.

This paper understands that the SCB might relaunch the festival much later in the year.

The SCB, along with the government of The Bahamas, had hoped the festival would draw around 3,000 fintech and Web3 leaders and entrepreneurs from across the world this month.

SCB Executive Director Christina Rolle teased the conference during a fintech webinar in September.

FTX and thought leadership company SALT’s sold-out Crypto Bahamas conference last April drew upwards of 3,000 attendees, who were all there by invitation only. The conference featured some of the biggest names in cryptocurrency, as well as former United States President Bill Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

D3 Bahamas’ website states it expected numbers in the same range on January 24-26. According to the website, the conference was being organized by Finoverse, the organizer of Hong Kong Fintech Week.

Crypto Bahamas 2023, which was set for April, has been cancelled.