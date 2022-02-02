Seizing opportunities to show love and make a difference 

Dear Editor,

There is more than enough love to go around.

No matter how much love we give away there’s more than enough left. Have we ever paid attention to two groups of people who God looks out for more than he does for others?

One would never think he’d have special categories for certain people, but he does; they are orphans and widows.

They are on the bandwagon that no one wants to get on. There’s no line to get on it. That is why God keeps an eye on these two. He promises to be their daddy and husband.

Not only does he protect them, but he’s moved with so much compassion that it runs over into the lives of the majority of us. So much that we can’t resist the urge to go the extra mile in helping the child without a father and especially the at risk elderly lady without a husband, who her children have neglected, or the old lady whose children only found out of her passing after concerned persons inquired at the hospital only to find out she had been in the morgue for a long time.

They look just like you and me but once we learn of their condition we can’t help but reach out to them, touched by God for us to become involved in their lives .

Small acts of love confirm our heavenly Father’s goodness, and the proof that He cares and works through us, his people. This is what Jesus’s brother James 1:27 tells us about being kind. He admonishes us to look after widows and orphans in their distress.

It’s the loving embrace received by the boy who is no longer hugged by an absent daddy or running errands and doing chores around the yard for Mama Loo.

COVID-19 is not only taking a toll on our health. It is hurting us financially. With so many people not working, the prices of almost everything in the food stores have skyrocketed.

Pre-COVID-19, what you would’ve paid $10 for, you can hardly purchase for $20 now.

As much as we would like to help as we have been doing in the past, it is now a challenge. Still, if you can’t give a loaf, give a half.

While most of us are not able to help financially, the one thing we can provide and should not withhold is a kind word filled with love and compassion. Let us always be reminded that it’s only by the grace of Our Heavenly Father that our parents and husband is alive and has not abandoned us.

Just like God. No matter how much love we give away, He guarantees us we will never run out. Let us always thank him for being our Father and keeping us from being orphans and widows.

While widows and orphans are prominent in this narrative it does not alter the plight of vagrants and street beggars.

They too are a product of societal neglect, and in Matthew, 25:42-43. Jesus speaks to them also: “For I was hungry, and you didn’t feed me. I was thirsty, and you didn’t give me a drink. I was a stranger, and you didn’t invite me into your home. I was naked, and you didn’t give me clothing. I was sick and in prison, and you didn’t visit me.”

As we maneuver through the spindle of life, we must not let any opportunity to make a difference slip through our grasp, considering it could’ve been you. This is your moment. Embrace it.

Jesus loves you.

God bless The Bahamas.

— Anthony Pratt