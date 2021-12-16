FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMNT

Funeral Service for the late Selanie Louis age 38 years of Carmichael Road will be held at Southwest Cathedral Church of God, Shrimp Road on Friday, December 17th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road. Officiating will be Carlton Adderley.

Left to cherish her memories is: Mother: Siltane Louis, Son: Tyrone Lafleur,

Daughters: Antonique Smith, Cathalyia Lafleur, Grand Mother: Syanie Atis ,

Sisters: Julie Louis Cepoudix, Jocelaine Louis Cepoudix ,Joceline Louis

Cepoudix, Rose Myrtha Louis Speer, Charline Jean Gille, Brothers: Tamario

Cepoudix, Marc Paul, Kenny Louis, Aunts: Darlyne Louis , Annerose Francois,

Virgilie Atis , Norcillia Louis ,Uncles: Wabel Marc-Sainl, Emmanuel Louis,

Sainegye, Oxcilyn , Chachea Cepdoudix, Nieces: Cyrah Louis, Elvanique

Norelus, Valnisha Lafrance, Raelyn Speer, Keira Jean Jacques, Nephews:

Valentino Lafrance, Richardson Louis , Jackson Auguste, Elven Norelus,

Jonathan Auguste, Geno Auguste, Ricardo Cabard, Rashawn Cabard , Jaylen

Miller, Brother in- Law: Elifiene Norelus, Kenson Jean Jacques, Michael Speer,

Cousins : Minose Louis , Lorrie Francios, Mohaned Zidor, Quincy Francios,

Jetta Francios, Elaine Joseph, Jenise Joseph, Jazmine Francios, Mohaned Zidor

Jr , Vannie Louis , Annerose Lewis , Caniece Louis , Samanta Louis, Martha

Louis, Ciel Gustave, Jennifer Francios , Albin Louis, Dickinson Louis , Nick Louis

, Manye Louis, Edgarly Marc-Sainvil, Grahams Marc- Sainvil Juliette Francios,

Lisa Williams

Host of other Relatives and friends including : The Joseph Family , The

Georges Family , The Saintil Family , The Laurencieu Family, The Brown Family

, The Gordon Family , The Rubis Family , The Norelus Family, The Faith Avenue

Family and a host of many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.