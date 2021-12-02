Obituaries

Selanie Louis

Death Notice

Selanie Louis age 38 years of Carmichael Road, died at  Princess Margaret Hospital  on Wednesday, November 24th , 2021.

She is survived by her Mother: Siltane Louis; Son: Tyrone Lafleur; Daughters: Cathalyia Lafleur & Antonique Smith; Sisters: Julie Louis, Rose- Myrtha Louis, Charline JeanGille, Fedline Cepoudix; Brothers: Kenny Louis, Marc Paul & Tamario Cepoudix ; Grandparents: Syanie Louis and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

