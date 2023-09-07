Funeral Service

For

Selena Farrington, 87

A resident of Melvern Road, Yellow Elder Gardens and Formerly of Orange Creek, Cat Island will be held at Wesley Methodist Church MCCA, Malcom Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday, 9th October, 2023, 9:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Cecil A. Newbold – Circuit Minister and he will be assisted by Rev. Monette Poitier. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, John F Kennedy Drive, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish her memories are her Children: Franklyn and Merdel Wells, Winston Farrington, Margalene Farrington, Alicemae and Cpl. 2662 Adrian Bannister; 3 Grandchildren: Latario and Tarinique Farrington and Crystal Sands; 3 Great Grandchildren: Carrio Farrington, Ceggnei Sands and Cathaleya Musgrove; Numerous Nieces and Nephews including: Princess, Reginal, and Oscar Jones; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Dareen Henfield, Deandra Smith, Kevin Jones, Shandice, Reginald Jr., Darrie, Darian and Regina Jones. Cousins and other relatives including: Rebecca Munnings and family, Paula Romer and Family, Karen Roberts Feast and Family, Tessa Bullard and Family, Lillian Bethel and Family, The Right Honorable Phillip Brave Davis, Opposition leader Micheal Pintard, The Farrington Family, Zion Hill Family, the Community Of Orange Creek, Cat Island, The Rolle Family, Burrows Family, Stubbs Family, Newbold Family, Griffin Family and others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 6th September – Friday 8th September, 2023 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday 9th September, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. until service time.