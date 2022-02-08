Senate president calls for action over gender-based violence

Senate President J. LaShell Adderley yesterday urged legislators to take immediate action and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to addressing gender-based violence in The Bahamas.

“We all need to try a little harder and move a lot faster,” she said in the Senate.

She added, “Once again, senators, this is a clarion call to immediately address the systemic issue of domestic violence and

gender-based violence in our country. We need to cultivate a culture of zero-tolerance legislation and policies to combat these issues and create a safer Bahamas, irrespective of race, class, creed, sex or socio-economic status.

“Therefore, I am pleased that the minister of state for social services in the other place has indicated that there is a draft domestic violence bill. The chair looks forward to presiding over the proposed domestic violence bill that will bring hope to victims of these horrendous crimes.”

Last week, Minister of State for Social Services Lisa Rahming suggested that a proposed Gender-Based Violence Bill will likely address marital rape.

“It includes everyone,” she said.

“You would see in section two which addresses what is gender-based violence and it tells you who is included and everyone is included: husbands, wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, everyone. It’s all-inclusive.”

Adderley yesterday called for an increased effort to expand the number of safe houses to protect those who are vulnerable and at risk.

“The government, NGOs, and corporate Bahamas can form a dynamic partnership to raise funding, so that victims of abuse can have a temporary safe haven,” she said.

“There needs to be increased numbers of safe houses in the capital and throughout the Family Islands. In so doing, victims who are not comfortable in Nassau can be discreetly transported to other Family Islands and vice versa.

“These safe houses also require adequate funding, security, and all other resources required to provide victims with basic needs.”

Adderley said there must be “greater and quicker access to competent mental and emotional health services, programs and counseling for victims and perpetrators”.

“The services and counseling assistance should be widely advertised, accessible, and affordable,” she said.

She also advocated for stiffer penalties in addressing gun violence.

“The crime-fighting strategy should include a robust operation to track down and remove illegal guns from our streets,” she said.

“Amendment to the current legislation to provide for stiffer penalties and longer imprisonment terms for gun possession and gun-related crimes should be considered. The gunman needs to fear the law with the knowledge that there is a huge price to pay for illegal behavior and actions.

“We need zero-tolerance now.”

Adderley made the comments as she reflected on the tragic death of 21-year-old Heavenly Terveus, the mother of an infant, who was killed by her boyfriend last month in a murder-suicide.

“She was a young adult with goals, dreams, and aspirations,” Adderley said.

“She so badly wanted to love, cuddle and raise her baby. She was a daughter, cousin, sister, and friend who wanted to live her life just like the scores of Bahamian women who fell victims to domestic violence. However, her dreams turned into a nightmare when she was brutally gunned down whilst clutching her infant child.”

The incident was one of the latest in a string of crimes against women and girls that have rocked the nation.

Adderley also spoke out about the same issue in December, after the murder of four-year-old D’Onya “Bella” Walker and following an incident in which a man, after beating a woman in the street, ran her over with his vehicle.