News

Senators agree to establish a committee on parliamentary affairs

Photo of Rachel Scott Rachel Scott Send an email 3 hours ago
158 1 minute read
Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis speaks in The Senate yesterday. Torrell Glinton

Senators yesterday approved a resolution establishing a standing committee to determine if a new Parliament should be built and what added resources are needed to help them carry out their work.

Leader of Government Business in the Senate Michael Halkitis argued that there is general consensus that Parliament should manage its own budget and affairs.

He said that in practice, the budgets of the House of Assembly and the Senate have been administered by the Cabinet, and it has caused “some consternation”.

“A large part of what brings us here today, Madam President, is the feeling and the belief that…the legislature, being an equal branch of government, should have control over its own budget and the management of its affairs,” he said.

Halkitis said that allowing Parliament to manage its own affairs would allow it to move more quickly in addressing issues.

He also stressed the need for the committee to look at additional resources and funding for MPs to be able to fulfill their duties so that serving constituents adequately is not a “rich person’s game”.

“The constituency capital allowance, Madam President, which was brought into existence to assist MPs with small capital projects in their constituency, is that adequate at the level of $100,000?” he said.

 An interim report from a previous committee of the House in 2014 drew strong criticism.

That select committee, chaired by the late Dr. Bernard Nottage, recommended the construction of a new House of Assembly and that the salaries for MPs and the deputy speaker be increased.

Following the public furor over the issue, the recommendations were abandoned.

Eight years later, Halkitis said he believes the committee should still take a look at the need for new parliamentary facilities.

“We know that the physical state of our buildings needs attention for the effective performance of our duties,” he said.

Opposition senators also supported the resolution yesterday.

Photo of Rachel Scott Rachel Scott Send an email 3 hours ago
158 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Rachel Scott

Rachel Scott

Rachel joined The Nassau Guardian in January 2019. Rachel covers national issues. Education: University of Virginia in Charlottesville, BA in Foreign Affairs and Spanish

Related Articles

Photo of Brace for food price increases

Brace for food price increases

3 hours ago
Photo of Senate president calls for action over gender-based violence

Senate president calls for action over gender-based violence

3 hours ago
Photo of Smith’s contract was not a good use of tax dollars, DRA chair says

Smith’s contract was not a good use of tax dollars, DRA chair says

3 hours ago

Two men accused of molesting children in separate incidents

3 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker