Senators agree to establish a committee on parliamentary affairs

Senators yesterday approved a resolution establishing a standing committee to determine if a new Parliament should be built and what added resources are needed to help them carry out their work.

Leader of Government Business in the Senate Michael Halkitis argued that there is general consensus that Parliament should manage its own budget and affairs.

He said that in practice, the budgets of the House of Assembly and the Senate have been administered by the Cabinet, and it has caused “some consternation”.

“A large part of what brings us here today, Madam President, is the feeling and the belief that…the legislature, being an equal branch of government, should have control over its own budget and the management of its affairs,” he said.

Halkitis said that allowing Parliament to manage its own affairs would allow it to move more quickly in addressing issues.

He also stressed the need for the committee to look at additional resources and funding for MPs to be able to fulfill their duties so that serving constituents adequately is not a “rich person’s game”.

“The constituency capital allowance, Madam President, which was brought into existence to assist MPs with small capital projects in their constituency, is that adequate at the level of $100,000?” he said.

An interim report from a previous committee of the House in 2014 drew strong criticism.

That select committee, chaired by the late Dr. Bernard Nottage, recommended the construction of a new House of Assembly and that the salaries for MPs and the deputy speaker be increased.

Following the public furor over the issue, the recommendations were abandoned.

Eight years later, Halkitis said he believes the committee should still take a look at the need for new parliamentary facilities.

“We know that the physical state of our buildings needs attention for the effective performance of our duties,” he said.

Opposition senators also supported the resolution yesterday.