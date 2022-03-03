Funeral service for Senovia Lillian “Yahweh’s Angel” Clarke, 34 yrs., a resident of #50 Jubilee Gardens, will be held at Yahweh House of Praise 7th Day, Taylor Street, Nassau Village, on Sunday March 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Demetrius Thompson assisted by other members of the Gospel. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

Left to cherish her memories are her: Parents: Edward and Senekah Clarke; Brothers: Edward Jr., Nathaniel and Michael Clarke; Sisters: Prisca and Syntyche Clarke, LeShea Romer; Nieces: Shanae and Shantae Moss, Alina Bullard; Grandmother: Bee Seymour; Adoptive Parents: Bernard Hanna & Dr. Flossie Cooper; Adoptive Grandmothers: Patricia Thompson and Olga Dorsett:Adoptive Children: Hank Dion Goodman, Daniel, Aiden, Vardo, Deborah and the children of YHOP kids ministry; Special Friend: Ulysses Rahming Jr; Best Friend: Dr. Danville Wilson; Uncle: Basil (Joann), Hercules, Dexter (Krishna), Ross (Shorna), Leroy, Sterling and Elvis Seymour, Theophilus, Joseph, Fredrick (Tiffany), Perry, Dillion, Vincent and Dr. Nelson Clarke, Nathan (Madeline) Romer and Stephen (Monique) Rolle; Aunts: Melanie Seymour, Sandra (Stephen) Phillips, Debra Armbrister, Triena (Patrick) Major, Philistine Daxon, Dedrie (Samuel )Arther, Luciann Sturrup, Frances (Victor) Cooper, Donna Francis and Suzanne B. Seymour, Sophette (Jason) Russell, Ianne Seymour-Bain, Phonia (Christopher) Scott, Addiemae Farrington and Shaniqua (Nathan) Cartwright, Angela Brooks, Lillis Thompson, Carnetta Minnis, Wendy and Sharida Clarke;Granduncles: Bishop Stanley, Daniel and William Seymour; Grandaunts; Eugie Cadet, Vernice Paul, Mary, Francita, Tanya and Pheniece Seymour; Cousins: Ali Simmons, Jason (Chantelle) Seymour, Sharan (Timmy) Dean, Nelson Murray, Akari (Kayonita) Murray, Kandi (Agareth) Evans, Stephen (Shakira) Major, Patrelle (Damoi) Cross, Lloyd Major, Ashley (James) Dean, Alicia Ferguson, Miguel Edgecombe, Gade Armbrister, Travis Fernander, Basil Jr., Baswell, Bastienne, Carres, Bashad, John-Edward, Bashon & Joshua Seymour, Keith Daxon Jr., Maegan & Daniel Daxon, Shantol & Kaiana Seymour, Dwight, Alexander & Kishe Brooks, Jason Fernander, Hollyann Colebrooke, Latenia Duncombe, Jamal, Tia, Kevin, Marvin, Anton, Ashley, Larentio, Ashten, Isiah, Joshua, Natasha, Alexia Fredricka Clarke, Lavar, Lasalle, Leando, Andice & Andranique Thompson. Lia & Ash Romer; Family & friends: Thelma Romer & Family, Lita Romer & family, Linda Rolle & family, Pamela Thompson & family, Karen Thompson & family, Kelsie Sands & family, Icelyn Nicolas & family, Fredrick Thompson & family, Helen Thompson & family, Jennifer Nottage & family, Elsie Adderley & family, Min Amelia Rolle & family, Sascha, Patricia Rolle & family, Evnell McKenzie & family, Marlon Brown & family, Theresa McPhee & family, Kathy Delancy & family, Kelsie Sands & family, Maydon Rahming & family, Min Elenor Riley & family, Pauline Langley & family, Pastor Jennifer Forbes & family, Elder Clement Russell & family, Dr. Mary Nairn & family, Dr. Flossie Cooper & family, Megan Woodside & family, Angie Farrington & Family, Kenya McKenzie & family, Sandra Simmons & family, Manford Armbrister & family, Beathrus & family, Debra Percentie & family, Britanie Taylor, Julie Dean & family, Debra Bain & family, Ethel Johnson & family, Betsy Mackey & family, Rosily Dean & family, Patricia & Rolle and family, the Dorsett family, Pastor Micklyn Seymour & family, Capstone Ministry family, Pastor Demetrius Thompson and family, the Yahweh House of Praise family, Bishop Kirkwood Murphy & family, Temple Fellowship Ministries International family, Colina Insurance Limited family, Doctor’s Hospital Staff, Dr. Kevin Moss & staff, C I Gibson Class of 2004, Women United In Prayer family, The staff of Romer Marine, NIB staff, Complete Printing Staff, The Cat Island family, the Jubilee Gardens family and a host of others too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-2:00 p.m. on Saturday.