Sentencing delayed in 2018 Labour Day crash case

Sentencing has once again been delayed for the man responsible for a fatal crash during the 2018 Randol Fawkes Labour Day parade.

Twenty-seven-year-old Travis Sawyer pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter by negligence and eight counts of negligently causing harm last August.

On June 1, 2018, Sawyer negligently caused the deaths of 41-year-old Tabitha Haye, 48-year-old Tami Patrice Gibson, 51-year-old Kathleen Fernander and 55-year-old Dianna Gray-Ferguson.

His negligence also caused Annabelle Gibson, Allez Lightbourne, Christine Adderley, Kimberlin Johnson, Kyren Johnson, Makeba Ford, Ruth Stuart and Philippa Forbes to be injured.

Shortly after 10 a.m., on the date in question, participants of the parade were walking north on East Street near the juncture of Shirley Street, when a green Ford F-150 truck plowed down the hill toward Shirley Street into the crowd.

Sentencing was originally set for November 16, 2022. However, sentencing was rescheduled to yesterday because the probation report wasn’t ready.

Yesterday, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Basil Cumberbatch requested an adjournment because the prosecutor who was on the case has resigned.

In any event, the matter still could not proceed because defense lawyers Carlson Shurland, KC, and Barry Sawyer had not prepared sentencing submissions.

Shurland complained that the probation report did not give a true picture of Sawyer’s life, and he suggested that the probation officer prepare a supplemental report.

However, Justice Gregory Hilton did not think this was necessary, since additional evidence could be presented at the sentencing hearing.

Cumberbatch agreed, saying that Shurland should “stay in his lane” because the probation officer was trained in the preparation of the reports.

The matter was adjourned to February. Sawyer remains on bail pending sentencing.